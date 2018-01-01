Welcome to Rutherglen

Rutherglen combines some marvellous gold-rush-era buildings (gold was discovered here in 1860) with northern Victoria's most celebrated winemaking tradition. The town itself has all the essential ingredients that merit a stopover, among them a great pie shop, antique dealers and classic country pubs to go with its changing face since the arrival of a swish new microbrewery and wine bar. It all adds up to an engaging destination in its own right and a good base for exploring the Murray River's Victorian hinterland.