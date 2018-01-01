Welcome to Portland
Portland's claim to fame is as Victoria’s first European settlement, founded as a whaling and sealing base in the early 1800s. Despite its colonial history, attractive architecture and beaches, blue-collared Portland feels much more like a regional hub than a tourist town.
Though with that said, there's a lot on offer. The Great Southwest Walk is a big attraction, as are seafood and fishing, whale-watching in winter, plus some good surf breaks outside town.
Top experiences in Portland
