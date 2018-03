Welcome to Mt Arapiles State Park

Mt Arapiles is Australia’s premier rock-climbing destination. Topping out at 369m it’s not the world's biggest mountain, but with more than 2000 routes to scale, it attracts salivating climbers from around the world. Popular climbs include the Bard Buttress, Tiger Wall and the Pharos. In the tiny nearby town of Natimuk, a community of avid climbers has set up to service visitors, and the town has also developed into something of a centre for artists.