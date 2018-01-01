Welcome to Mornington Peninsula
The calm ‘front beaches’ are on the Port Phillip Bay side, where families holiday at bayside towns from Mornington to Sorrento. The rugged ocean ‘back beaches’ face Bass Strait and are easily reached from Portsea, Sorrento and Rye; there are stunning walks along this coastal strip, part of the Mornington Peninsula National Park.
The bay heads are so close that it’s just a short hop by ferry across from Sorrento to Queenscliff on the Bellarine Peninsula.
Top experiences in Mornington Peninsula
Mornington Peninsula Winery Tour with Lunch from Melbourne
Meet your guide and driver at 9:25am at St Paul's Cathedral on Flinders Street in Melbourne, then enjoy a scenic drive for approximately 1 hour to reach your first stop in Mornington Peninsula - Port Phillip Estate. Upon arrival, enjoy a wine tasting. Port Phillip Estate is one of Mornington Peninsula’s most exciting cellar doors. With its bold architecture, elegant tasting bar and spectacular views their cellar door is the perfect place to enjoy their wine. All of which is entirely estate grown. Next, head to T’Gallant. Here, you'll enjoy a wine tasting followed by a 2-course lunch, featuring their delicious mouthwatering wood-fired pizzas. Savor your meal with an included glass of wine and some coffee/tea with your desert. After lunch, hop back in your vehicle and make your way to the next stop - Red Hill Estate. This boutique winery is steeped in tradition. While you are tasting wines from their multiple-award wining range, enjoy panoramic views of Western Port Bay.Finally, meet the winemakers Kathleen Quealy and Danny Calvert when you travel to Quealy Winemakers estate in Balnarring. Take a tour of the vineyard and winery, and sip on a sample from a large selection of cellar door offerings. Upon completion of the visit at Quealy around 4:30pm, you'll board your vehicle for your return trip to St Paul's Cathedral arriving at approximately 5:30pm.
Mornington Peninsula Enchanted Adventure Garden Tour
The Enchanted Adventure Garden offers an unforgettable Tree-top climbing tour activity for both adults and children alike with over 50 aerial obstacles, bridges and 5 zip-lines linked to tree-based platforms up to 10m high. The Grand course offers 5 different levels of challenges, giant Tarzan swing and rock climbing wall.Before your adventure starts our briefing will ensure you have the appropriate equipment and training required to complete the course. Bring your nerve and sense of adventure! You are now free to enjoy the Grand Course and complete the 5 levels of challenges within the 2 hour tour. Your Grand Course adventure includes all day entry to the Enchanted Adventure Garden. Immerse yourself in a wonderland of Hedge Mazes, Giant Puzzles, Bushland Obstacles, Sculpture and Gardens or test your nerve on one of the five fast and furious Tube Slides.
Montalto Vineyard Behind-the-Scenes Winery Tour, Lunch
Enjoy a behind the scenes tour of the wine-making and grape growing process, hosted by the highly awarded wine-making team followed by lunch.Visit Montalto’s Winery and experience first-hand the wine-making and grape growing process with this unique behind the scenes tour, hosted by Montalto’s highly awarded wine making team. Taste Montalto’s range straight from the barrel and understand the important changes taking place in the vineyard as the grapes mature and in the winery as the wines develop. A tour of the winery will demonstrate how it is done and why, together with the little things that make a difference. Follow up the tour with a long lunch with wine in Montalto’s Piazza Café.
Enchanted Adventure Garden General Admission
Immerse yourself in a wonderland of hedge mazes, artistic gardens, giant puzzles, bushland obstacles and tube slides. With over 22 acres of fun all ages!Enjoy five enchanting mazes including the formal hedge maze, children’s maze, spring maze and indoor 3D maze for a spine tingling experience through moving tunnels and forbidden chambers. Tube slides are fast and furious and plenty of fun. Tube sliding is one of the most popular activities where participants use brightly colored tubes to slide down 5 individually sculptured courses. Friends and family can view all the fun from sheltered picnic tables close by.Meander through our magical gardens and parkland to discover 5 themed gardens, artistic hedge topiary and giant wood sculpture carvings. The park features works from our artist in residence program with something new to discover around every corner.Let your imagination run wild among the beautiful giant trees of the Arthur's Seat forest. Test your nerve in the fun-filled adventure course, built just for kids. With over 100m or articulated boardwalk bridges you can view life in the canopy of a 100 year old remnant eucalypt forest at up to 8m off the ground. The Enchanted Adventure Garden is also the home to tree surfing. This radical high ropes adventure will see you climb and surf through the trees and over aerial obstacles, bridges and zip-lines. Test your skill and your nerve from 10m above the ground. Tree surfing adventures are booked separately and incur and upgrade fee. Before leaving the park don’t forget to Step into a magical world filled with mouth watering treats at the amazing lolly shop. This retail shop offers all your family favorites and more.
Private Mornington Peninsula Hot Springs, Cheese, Chocolate and Winery Day Trip from Melbourne
On this day trip, you'll head to the Mornington Peninsula with the first stop being the very highest point of the peninsula. From the observation deck ‘Arthur’s seat’ you will experience the extraordinary views of the Phillip Bay and a panorama of Melbourne. Then, visit a few local wineries, located among the hills of the peninsula, covered in vineyards. The climatic conditions of the Mornington Peninsula impose a print on the wine production of the region. Cooler than in South Australia and New South Wales, Victoria’s climate gives the local wines their original taste and aroma. From the grapes grown on the peninsula, the wineries produce interesting bright wine with a pronounced aftertaste and a delicate aroma. Upon visiting the wineries you get the opportunity to taste Victorian Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Shiraz. During the visit to the wineries, you will also be able to have lunch at a nearby restaurant or cafeThen, travel to a cheesery, where original goats cheese from local recipes is made. After lunch and cheese, now is the best time to enjoy some strawberries and chocolate. You will then go to a strawberry farm where you will be able to taste the sweet strawberries, and in the period of time between November and April, pick the berries yourself straight from the beds. In a small coffee shop, you can enjoy regional strawberry liqueurs, jams and various sweets, have a cup of coffee with a spectacular dessert, and enjoy the taste of fresh strawberries with chocolate. You will be able to buy and order whatever you would like to. Then in the local chocolate factory, you will be treated with a magnificent and original assortment of chocolates, lollies and desserts.The next stop is Cape Schanck, a unique place. Awaiting you will be a stroll around the fantastically beautiful area, which has kept its original view, created by nature millions of years ago. From the observation deck, you will see the wild beach, observe the volcanic formations and admire the breathtaking view of the oceanThe final destination of the trip - hot mineral water springs out in the open. After a very mobile day, it is time to relax and experience some real pleasure. You will visit the spa center, which contains around 20 pools with healing waters of different temperatures. One of the pools is located at the very top of a hill, where a 360-degree view is available or the surrounding panoramas. You can move freely from one pool to another, changes temperatures and the concentration of the healing salts. The spa complex is suited to visitors of all ages, however, there are zones, where people only over the age of 16 can rest. This is the case to allow for people to rest from the noise, relax and forget about everything.After the healing pools, you will make your way back to Melbourne.
Mornington Peninsula Kayak Coastline Tour of Dolphin Sanctuary
Kayaking is a fantastic way to explore the pristine Mornington Peninsula coastline. This is the perfect place to launch a kayak and glide across the translucent blue of Port Phillip Bay.Your kayak tour begins with a briefing covering terminology, equipment use, skills and safety procedures. Your highly experienced guides also educate kayakers on the marine life and points of interest likely to be encountered.Your guide will lead you via the picturesque hilltop mansions, paddle past timeless sailing boats and marinas, serene bays and inlets, sharing expert knowledge on the history and typography of the area.The kayak tour is around 14kms which takes approximately 2 hours to paddle with a break for a snack on the beach.You’ll scale the coastline of Point Nepean National Park, and make your way into the Dolphin Sanctuary. Throughout the tour, your guide will tell you all about the history of Port Phillip Bay and the marine life. After making your way closer to the Heads, you'll turn around and head towards Sorrento, past the hilltop mansions and private piers, before returning to Portsea.