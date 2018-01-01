Welcome to Mildura

Sunny, sultry Mildura is something of an oasis amid some very dry country, a modern town with its roots firmly in the grand old pastoralist era. Its other calling cards include art deco buildings and some of the best dining in provincial Victoria. The hinterland, too, is worth exploring, from the nearby wilderness national parks to the Murray River, where activities include fishing, swimming, canoeing, waterskiing, houseboating, taking a paddle-steamer cruise or playing on riverside golf courses. The weather here is very much blue sky – you can expect warm, sunny days even in midwinter.