Welcome to Little Desert National Park

While you shouldn't expect rolling sand dunes, this arid park does cover a huge 1320 sq km and is rich in flora and fauna that thrive in the dry environment. There are over 670 indigenous plant species here, and in spring and early summer the landscape is transformed into a colourful wonderland of wildflowers. The best-known resident is the Malleefowl, an industrious bird that can be seen in an aviary at the Little Desert Nature Lodge.

Read More