Welcome to Little Desert National Park
The Nhill–Harrow Rd through the park is sealed and the road from Dimboola is gravel, but in the park the tracks are mostly sand and only suitable for 4WD vehicles or walking. Some are closed to 4WDs in the wet season (July to October).
Top experiences in Little Desert National Park
Little Desert National Park activities
Best of the Red Centre & Eastern Australia
Australia is over 7 million sq km (4.35 sq mi) of sand, reef, rock, koala, wine, sailing, ocean, city, culture, Dreamtime, and so much more than we could possibly list here. It would take several lifetimes to explore it all. This sprawling 25-day adventure comes pretty close, though. Kick things off in cosmopolitan Melbourne by discovering the city's hidden laneways. Then head up the Great Ocean Road to a couple of national parks before journeying deep into the fabled Outback for a rendezvous with the iconic Uluru. Next, meet the Great Barrier Reef from Cape Tribulation, cruise the glorious Whitsundays, visit a G Adventures-supported cultural centre, learn to surf, and explore Sydney. Exhausted yet? Just wait’ll you’re actually there!
Melbourne, Outback & Uluru Adventure
Let’s be frank, we’d need a heck of a lot of time to be able to see everything Australia has to offer, and sometimes we’re just not afforded that luxury. Fret not, fellow adventurers, because this 12-day tour will take you on a pretty thorough jaunt from Melbourne to the Red Centre, with a mix of must-see highlights and unique experiences along the way. Sample local wines, check out Victoria’s beaches, travel along the Great Ocean Road, take a guided night walk, sleep underground like the locals in Coober Pedy, and explore the Outback. (And more. Seriously.)