3-day Melbourne to Adelaide: Great Ocean Road, Grampians Park

Day 1: The Great Ocean Road (L)Departing cosmopolitan Melbourne, hit the road west to Geelong and the famous surf town of Torquay. After stopping for a quick photo opportunity at iconic Bells Beach, begin the journey along one of Australia’s most beautiful and famous drives, the Great Ocean Road. Stop in at Kennett River for some koala spotting, then break for lunch in Apollo Bay. Continue on to the Twelve Apostles and Loch Ard Gorge, spending the night in Warrnambool.Overnight in Dormitory Style Accommodation, Warrnambool Day 2: The Grampians (B,D)Begin the day checking out more of the Great Ocean Road's wonders, then drive into the Grampians National Park – an area rich in Aboriginal culture and beautiful landscapes. Visit the Brambuk Aboriginal Culture Centre to learn about the period known as the Dreaming, then hike up to the Pinnacles for impressive views across the Grampians. Tonight enjoy a traditional Aussie BBQ in Halls Gap.Overnight in Dormitory Style Accommodation, Halls Gap Day 3: The Grampians to Adelaide (B)Hike up to McKenzie Falls, the highest waterfalls in the Grampians, and check out other sites such as The Balconies and Reeds Lookout. Leaving the Grampians, pass through the town of Horsham before crossing the famed mighty Murray River and making the last leg of the journey into Adelaide.