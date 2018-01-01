The vegetation of the beautiful and diverse Hattah-Kulkyne National Park ranges from dry, sandy mallee-scrub country to fertile riverside areas lined with red gum, black box, wattle and bottlebrush.

The Hattah Lakes system fills when the Murray River floods, which is great for waterbirds. The hollow trees here are perfect for nesting, and more than 200 species of birds have been recorded in the area. Native animals include nocturnal desert types and wetland species, such as the burrowing frog, which digs itself into the ground and waits until there’s enough water to start breeding. Reptiles here include the mountain devil, the inspiration for the Australian saying, ‘Flat out like a lizard drinking,’ because it draws surface water into its mouth by lying flat on the ground.

