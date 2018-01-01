Two Person 2-Day Trip with Canoe Along The Blue River in Indiana

This 2-day trip begins in Fredericksburg and takes you through 12 scenic miles of lower Blue River. Once you’re ready, head behind our Fredericksburg facility. Once out back, our friendly staff will help you safely into your canoe or kayak.Sit back. Relax and enjoy all Blue River offers including rapids, islands, sand bars, nature, wildlife, cave views, and springs.Sightseeing varies based on river conditions and time of year. Around 5-6 hours later, you’ll spot the camp site on your right at the stop sign. Once you have reached the camp, you will pull out of the river and relax with your family and/or friends and Mother Nature.Bright and early the next morning, you and your crew will embark on the next and final 12 miles of the journey down the Blue River to Milltown, Indiana where you will be met by our staff. We will greet you with our van and trailer to transport you, your gear and canoe(s) back to local operators base where you began your adventure.