Welcome to Bendigo

Bendigo is a city to watch. New hotels, a dynamic dining scene and a stunning reimagining of historic spaces have joined an already formidable array of attractions that range from gold-rush-era architecture and a fine art gallery to the Chinese dragons that awaken for the Easter Festival. Sitting as it does in the heart of goldfield and wine-growing country, the only question is why Bendigo has taken so long to take off.