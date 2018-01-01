Welcome to The Southwest
The wild southwest corner of this island state is an edge-of-the-world domain made up of primordial forests, rugged mountains and endless heathland, all fringed by untamed beaches and turbulent seas. This is among the last great wilderness areas on earth: an isolated, magisterial place that's ripe for adventure.
Just one road enters the 6000-plus-sq-km Southwest National Park, the largest national park in Tasmania and part of the Unesco-listed Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, and this only goes as far as the hydroelectric station on the Gordon Dam. Otherwise, all access is by light plane to the gravel airstrip at Melaleuca, by sailing boat around the tempestuous coastline, or on foot.