Welcome to Devonport & The Northwest
Top experiences in Devonport & The Northwest
Devonport & The Northwest activities
Small-group Burnie Shore Excursion to Cradle Mountain
Your guide will meet you at the Burnie Port pickup point for a leisurely drive to Lake St. Clair National Park. Drive through the park to view and experience the majestic Cradle Mountain and catch glimpses of the native wildlife, which is abundant in this area.From Lake St. Clair, depending on your ship's departure time, head for Sheffield, where you can view the many murals painted on the walls throughout the town that depict the area's rich history and natural scenery. This would be a suitable place to stop for lunch (own expense). Continue to Railton to see the iconic topiary. Walk through the town and see the many shrubs and trees that have been clipped into ornamental shapes. On the return trip to Burnie, with time permitting, you can stop at the very interesting Bass Straight Maritime Centre in Devonport, which will give you an insight of times long past.
Cradle Mountain Day Trip from Devonport, Ulverstone or Burnie
Cradle Mountain in situated in the Tasmanian Wilderness Heritage Area, a region that covers almost 20% of the state. Approximately 1.5-hours drive from Devonport, this is one of the most popular and picturesque spots in all of Tasmania. Perfect for a day tour, Cradle Mountain is the jewel in crown of north-west Tasmania. A Cradle Mountain day tour will take show you the glassy waters of Dove Lake, rugged mountain peaks, and a myriad of natural wonders. The area features a large number of walking tracks, lodges for overnight stays, and a visitors’ centre to learn more about the surroundings and its history. You will be picked up by your tour guide, from your accommodation in Devonport, Ulverstone or Burnie.
West Coast Wilderness Railway: Rack and Gorge from Queenstown
Travel in the comfort of West Coast Wilderness Railway's Heritage carriage from Queenstown Station via Rinadeena Station to Dubbil Barril Station where you can watch the locomotive being turned and experience the majestic forest and beauty of the King River below. The train then continues on the journey back to Queenstown Station along the rack railway via Rinadeena and also stopping at Lynchford to experience gold panning. Snacks and beverages are able to be purchased at Rinadeena in addition to meals and beverages at Tracks Cafe located at Queenstown Station. There are no toilets on the train, yet available at every station.Please be at the station 30 minutes prior to the 9:00am departure as boarding starts 15 minutes prior to departure. The railway experience ends at Queenstown Station at 1:00pm.
Tahune Airwalk Access with Hang Gliding Option from Geeveston
Located a short 90-minute drive south of Hobart, Tahune AirWalk is the perfect day out. Pick your own path to the Tahune AirWalk by taking time out to enjoy one of the many forest walks en route, all clearly signposted along the Arve Road. Did you know some of the tallest trees in the world grow in southern Tasmania? The Forest and Heritage Centre in Geeveston is the place to visit if you want to learn more. If you feel like taking a walk, the Tahune AirWalk is a 619 meter walk and is up to 65-98-feet (20-30m) meters above the forest canopy, with breathtaking views of the Huon river. With the very last section the cantilever, sitting at a height of 48 meters above the river, this is where you will get the best views.The walk takes one hour and is wheelchair friendly. Combine it with the spine-tingling swinging bridges that cross the mighty Huon and Picton rivers the round trip takes 1.5 .If you prefer a peaceful walk there is a Huon Pine 20 minute boardwalk where you can touch the Huon Pine trees. For those thrill seekers, you can't go past the upgrade to the eagle hang-gliding experience. Feel the wind beneath your wings as you glide through tall trees and over the Houn River. This 1312-foot (400m) long cable hang gliding experience runs from the treetops to the forest floor. Due to safety requirements passengers must weigh between 25k and 100kg.Enjoy Tasmanian food and wine in the licensed cafe or use the picnic or BBQ facilities (own expense). Can't fit it all into one day? Stay at the AirWalk Lodge and sleep among the giants of the forest. The AirWalk lodge is ideally suited to families, couples, school groups and backpackers, with a total of 8 rooms accommodating up to 24 guests or the self contained lodge accommodating 4 guests. Guests staying also have the exclusive opportunity to experience an owl's eye view of the Tasmanian forest at night.
Cradle Mountain Canyoning: Dove Canyon
Your tour begins at the Cradle Mountain Canyons office early morning where you will be kitted out with wetsuits and other gear before traveling a short distance by bus to your first stop.Begin your day with a 45-minute walk into the canyon passing through spectacular button grass plains, ancient rain forests while taking in incredible views of Cradle Mountain. After a thorough safety talk from an experienced and qualified guide,abseil into the canyon where you can spend approximately three hours in the canyon, jumping and sliding off waterfalls, walking and floating through the calm stretches in between. In all, there are six waterfalls to get down. The highest jump is about seven meters. As there is no way for you to walk around each waterfall, you will need to abseil or jump down each waterfall. At the end of the tour there is an approximately one hour walk out of the canyon. The first twenty minutes of this is up a steep hill in a wetsuit to get back to where dry clothes have been left (definitely the hardest part of the day physically). Groups then drive back to the office where the tour began and have the option to purchase photos of the tour.End your day after a short bus trip back to Cradle Mountain Visitor Centre
Leven Canyon Day Trip Including Wings Wildlife Park or Gunns Plains Caves from Devonport, Ulverstone or Burnie
Enjoy a unique day exploring the Tasmanian hinterland including fabulous Leven Canyon, plus the choice to visit some local caves or visit the Tassie Devils at Wings Wildlife Park! Experience spectacular landscapes, above and below ground.Drive through natural Tasmanian forests on the road to Leven Canyon before taking a short walk to the look out over the magnificent natural canyon hundreds of meters below. Keep an eye out for some of Australia's most endangered wildlife that call the canyon home, including the Tasmanian devils, spotted-tailed quolls, wedge-tailed eagles, eastern barred bandicoots and grey goshawks. You will also be able to get a magnificent view inland towards Black Bluff and the Central Highlands.You will then have the choice between entrance to one of the following attractions (which can be selected on the day of your tour):Gunns Plains CavesVisit the amazing underground world of the Gunns Plains Caves, which are hidden beneath farmlands. Explore this 10-hectare cave system once formed by an underground river and see the calcite shawls, flowstones and glow-worm display that has made the caves famous.Wings Wildlife ParkExplore Wings Wildlife Park, home to many of Australia's native marsupial, reptile, aquatic and bird species.Morning tea and lunch are also included on this day trip, also allowing you time to get to know your fellow travelers.