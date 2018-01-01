Welcome to Swansea
The town's revival since the doldrums of the 1980s has paralleled the boom in tourism across the state, though it manages to retain a laid-back holiday vibe. There are plenty of enticements for visitors in and around town, including myriad accommodation options, beaches, restaurants, cafes and some impressive wineries to the north. Swansea gets busy as a beaver (or perhaps a platypus?) in summer, so book ahead.
Wineglass Bay and Freycinet National Park from Hobart
This is a huge day out on the stunning Tasmanian east coast. Wineglass Bay has been voted many times amongst the top beaches of the world. A perfect crescent shape, stunning colors and dazzling white sand make this one of Tasmania’s not to be missed locations.Wineglass Bay is nestled in the Freycinet National Park on the East Coast of Tasmania. One of Tasmania’s first National Parks this is a coastal area rich in stunning landscapes. Pink Granite Mountains form the backdrop for secluded bays, pristine waters, white sandy beaches, local wildlife and walking trails.Travel from Hobart heading east following the coastline north, travel through the seaside towns of Orford and Swansea. Enjoy a brief stop at Spiky Bridge, a convict built bridge, picturesque Spiky Beach and then on into the National Park. Walk as a group to the Wineglass Bay Lookout where your guide will help you take those sought after photographs and offer you some walking options for the day. For the keen walkers you can continue the walk down to Wineglass beach (2.5-hours return), enjoy a swim in the pristine waters, relax and have lunch in this amazing setting. Or, travel with your guide to discover more of the National Park and visit Honeymoon Bay, Sleepy Bay and Cape Tourville lookout and short walk. After 4 to 5-hours at Freycinet National Park, begin the trip back to Hobart. Have a brief stop at the Freycinet Marine Farm for anyone interested in sampling the local oysters, mussels or crayfish fresh from the pristine waters of Oyster Bay and surrounds. Last but certainly not least, stop at picturesque Kate’s Berry Farm where Kate is serving up absolutely delicious Berry Ice-creams and other delights, jams, sauces, chocolates and jellies.
5-Day Best of Tasmania Tour from Hobart
Day 1: HOBART > STRAHANWe leave Hobart and drive through the Derwent Valley – travelling east to west across the island.You’ll see the beautiful Russell Falls, walk among the Mt Field National Park Tall Trees, and visitAustralia’s deepest freshwater lake, Lake St Clair. Explore the pristine Franklin-Gordon Wild RiverNational Park and end the day in Strahan.Overnight: StrahanDay 2: WILD WEST COASTIn the untouched wilderness of Tasmania’s West Coast we will explore the shifting sands of HentyDunes. Then we continue into the Tarkine Rainforest and walk to Tasmania’s highest waterfall –Montezuma Falls. Or you can choose to join the world famous Gordon River Cruise (optional, at yourown expense).Overnight: Strahan (Breakfast)Day 3: CRADLE MOUNTAIN > LAUNCESTONAround 950m above sea level is the World Heritage listed Cradle Mountain-Lake St Claire NationalPark, where you choose a walk to suit you. With an extensive range of tracks, stroll around DoveLake or challenge yourself with a hike to Marion’s Lookout. A short drive takes us through Sheffield,the ‘town of murals’, to Launceston.Overnight: Launceston (Breakfast)Day 4: LAUNCESTON > BICHENOWe make our way to the East Coast and the beautiful Bay of Fires. If the conditions are right, this is the perfect place for a swim. Tasmania’s most scenic coastal drive takes you from St Helens to Bicheno, where we visit a wildlife sanctuary to meet the iconic Tasmanian devil. Tonight, you may want to join an evening viewing of the Little Penguins (optional at your own expense and seasonal).Overnight: Bicheno (Breakfast)Day 5: FREYCINET NATIONAL PARK > HOBARTAn early start means we are the first to the Wineglass Bay lookout, beating the crowds and the heat for that postcard photo. Relax on the secluded beach or choose the more challenging Mt Amos or Hazards Beach walk. We continue further along the scenic east coast via the seaside towns of Swansea and Orford as we make our way to Hobart.(Breakfast)
Launceston to Hobart Day Tour with Freycinet National Park
Depart Launceston ready for an action packed day out exploring the delights and highlights of the East Coast before finishing the day in Hobart. Your first stop today is in the pretty township of Ross. Ross has an old-world charm, convict history, and famous local bakery for you to explore on our morning stop. From Ross, travel to the East Coast and head into the Freycinet National Park. This coastal National Park is the main destination for the day. Here the pink granite mountains form the backdrop for turquoise waters, secluded bays and beaches and sparkling white sand. There are opportunities for short or longer walks, a swim in the warmer months and great photos all year round! Make a short stop as you enter the park at Freycinet Marine Farm where you have an opportunity to buy some fresh oysters along the way. Walk as a group to the Wineglass Bay Lookout, an easy but uphill walk of around 45 to 60-minutes. Here the views make the walk well worth the effort! For the keen walkers, you can continue the walk down to Wineglass beach (2.5-hour return walking time). Once on the beach you have time to take a swim, relax, eat your lunch or meander along the white sands. If you prefer to select the shorter walking option, then you can explore other areas of Freycinet with your tour guide. Visit Honeymoon Bay, Sleepy Bay, Cape Tourville Lighthouse & great short walk. Re-group ready for the onward journey to Hobart. Last but certainly not least stop at Kate's Berry Farm in the seaside township of Swansea. Here Kate is serving up absolutely delicious Berry Ice-creams and other sweet delights such as jams, sauces, chocolates and jellies. Return to your Hobart central city accommodation around 6.30 – 7.00pm.(Airport Drop Offs available on request only)
6-Day Tasmanian Explorer Adventure Tour from Hobart
Day 1: HOBART > STRAHAN We leave Hobart and drive through the Derwent Valley – travelling east to west across the island. You’ll see the beautiful Russell Falls, walk among the Mt Field National Park Tall Trees, and visit Australia’s deepest freshwater lake, Lake St Clair. Explore the pristine Franklin-Gordon Wild River National Park and end the day in Strahan. Overnight: Strahan Day 2: WILD WEST COAST In the untouched wilderness of Tasmania’s West Coast we will explore the shifting sands of Henty Dunes. Then we continue into the Tarkine Rainforest and walk to Tasmania’s highest waterfall – Montezuma Falls. Or you can choose to join the world famous Gordon River Cruise (optional, at your own expense). Overnight: Strahan (Breakfast) Day 3: CRADLE MOUNTAIN > LAUNCESTON Around 950m above sea level is the World Heritage listed Cradle Mountain-Lake St Claire National Park, where you choose a walk to suit you. With an extensive range of tracks, stroll around Dove Lake or challenge yourself with a hike to Marion’s Lookout. A short drive takes us through Sheffield, the ‘town of murals’, to Launceston. Overnight: Launceston (Breakfast) Day 4: LAUNCESTON > BICHENO We make our way to the East Coast and the beautiful Bay of Fires. If the conditions are right, this is the perfect place for a swim. Tasmania’s most scenic coastal drive takes you from St Helens to Bicheno, where we visit a wildlife sanctuary to meet the iconic Tasmanian devil. Tonight, you may want to join an evening viewing of the Little Penguins (optional at your own expense and seasonal). Overnight: Bicheno (Breakfast) Day 5: FREYCINET NATIONAL PARK > HOBART An early start means we are the first to the Wineglass Bay lookout, beating the crowds and the heat for that postcard photo. Relax on the secluded beach or choose the more challenging Mt Amos or Hazards Beach walk. We continue further along the scenic east coast via the seaside towns of Swansea and Orford as we make our way to Hobart. Overnight: Hobart (Breakfast) Day 6: PORT ARTHUR HISTORIC SITE After a quick look at Australia’s best preserved colonial village, Richmond, we head south to explore Tasmania’s ruthless convict past at the World Heritage listed Port Arthur Historic Site (guided walk and harbour cruise included). Rich in visual history, learn of the chilling life as a convict in the restored sandstone prison buildings and preserved ruins.