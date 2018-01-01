6-Day Tasmanian Explorer Adventure Tour from Hobart

Day 1: HOBART > STRAHAN We leave Hobart and drive through the Derwent Valley – travelling east to west across the island. You’ll see the beautiful Russell Falls, walk among the Mt Field National Park Tall Trees, and visit Australia’s deepest freshwater lake, Lake St Clair. Explore the pristine Franklin-Gordon Wild River National Park and end the day in Strahan. Overnight: Strahan Day 2: WILD WEST COAST In the untouched wilderness of Tasmania’s West Coast we will explore the shifting sands of Henty Dunes. Then we continue into the Tarkine Rainforest and walk to Tasmania’s highest waterfall – Montezuma Falls. Or you can choose to join the world famous Gordon River Cruise (optional, at your own expense). Overnight: Strahan (Breakfast) Day 3: CRADLE MOUNTAIN > LAUNCESTON Around 950m above sea level is the World Heritage listed Cradle Mountain-Lake St Claire National Park, where you choose a walk to suit you. With an extensive range of tracks, stroll around Dove Lake or challenge yourself with a hike to Marion’s Lookout. A short drive takes us through Sheffield, the ‘town of murals’, to Launceston. Overnight: Launceston (Breakfast) Day 4: LAUNCESTON > BICHENO We make our way to the East Coast and the beautiful Bay of Fires. If the conditions are right, this is the perfect place for a swim. Tasmania’s most scenic coastal drive takes you from St Helens to Bicheno, where we visit a wildlife sanctuary to meet the iconic Tasmanian devil. Tonight, you may want to join an evening viewing of the Little Penguins (optional at your own expense and seasonal). Overnight: Bicheno (Breakfast) Day 5: FREYCINET NATIONAL PARK > HOBART An early start means we are the first to the Wineglass Bay lookout, beating the crowds and the heat for that postcard photo. Relax on the secluded beach or choose the more challenging Mt Amos or Hazards Beach walk. We continue further along the scenic east coast via the seaside towns of Swansea and Orford as we make our way to Hobart. Overnight: Hobart (Breakfast) Day 6: PORT ARTHUR HISTORIC SITE After a quick look at Australia’s best preserved colonial village, Richmond, we head south to explore Tasmania’s ruthless convict past at the World Heritage listed Port Arthur Historic Site (guided walk and harbour cruise included). Rich in visual history, learn of the chilling life as a convict in the restored sandstone prison buildings and preserved ruins.