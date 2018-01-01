Tasmania Southwest National Park by Air, Bush Walk, Cruise

Departing from Hobart Airport at Cambridge aboard your small plane, fly over Hobart's eastern suburbs and the Derwent River. Your route also takes you along the D'Entrecasteaux Channel and over Recherche Bay to Tasmanian’s most southerly point, South East Cape.Entering Tasmania's vast southwest wilderness area, follow the route of the South Coast Track to land at Melaleuca Inlet. On the ground, visit the Deny King Bird Hide at Melaleuca and see the rare and endangered orange-bellied parrot.Then board a boat to cruise along Melaleuca Inlet and into Bathurst Harbour, an untouched waterway the size of Sydney Harbour. Photograph views of the remote Celery Top Islands, and breathe the cleanest air in the world.Your return flight to Cambridge takes you over Federation Peak, Mt Picton, Huonville and the Hobart city center.On the full-day wilderness tour, available year-round, spend approximately six hours at Southwest National Park. Have lunch in a spectacular remote location, a world away from civilization, and take short guided bush walks through the wilderness.The half-day option operates from November to April, with a choice of morning and afternoon departures. Enjoy around two hours in the Southwest National Park on the half-day tour, with morning or afternoon tea included in the park.Operating only in winter, from May to October, the five-hour wintertime tour highlights the beauty of Tasmania’s wilderness dappled with snow, and includes lunch plus an hour extra on the ground at Claytons Corner on Bathurst Harbour.