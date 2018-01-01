Welcome to Southwest National Park
Tasmania Southwest National Park by Air, Bush Walk, Cruise
Departing from Hobart Airport at Cambridge aboard your small plane, fly over Hobart's eastern suburbs and the Derwent River. Your route also takes you along the D'Entrecasteaux Channel and over Recherche Bay to Tasmanian’s most southerly point, South East Cape.Entering Tasmania's vast southwest wilderness area, follow the route of the South Coast Track to land at Melaleuca Inlet. On the ground, visit the Deny King Bird Hide at Melaleuca and see the rare and endangered orange-bellied parrot.Then board a boat to cruise along Melaleuca Inlet and into Bathurst Harbour, an untouched waterway the size of Sydney Harbour. Photograph views of the remote Celery Top Islands, and breathe the cleanest air in the world.Your return flight to Cambridge takes you over Federation Peak, Mt Picton, Huonville and the Hobart city center.On the full-day wilderness tour, available year-round, spend approximately six hours at Southwest National Park. Have lunch in a spectacular remote location, a world away from civilization, and take short guided bush walks through the wilderness.The half-day option operates from November to April, with a choice of morning and afternoon departures. Enjoy around two hours in the Southwest National Park on the half-day tour, with morning or afternoon tea included in the park.Operating only in winter, from May to October, the five-hour wintertime tour highlights the beauty of Tasmania’s wilderness dappled with snow, and includes lunch plus an hour extra on the ground at Claytons Corner on Bathurst Harbour.
3-Day Southwest National Park Wildnerness Camping Tour
Travel in comfort into the Southwest wilderness, located in the heart of remote Tasmania. Spend three days in Southwest National Park, soaking up the beauty of this pristine region and seeing the sights with an expert guide. Stay at a comfortable camp with five private 2-person huts. The camp is exclusively for the use of your tour, without public access. Located in the trees along Bathurst Harbor, your boutique camp hut comes equipped with a comfortable queen size bed, luxurious linens and warm blankets. Bathroom facilities with flush toilets and hot showers are located in a communal area. Enjoy delicious meals cooked by your guide, including two breakfasts, three lunches, and two dinners, accompanied by Tasmanian wines, beer, juice, water, tea and coffee. All transportation, including scenic flights, boat trips and hotel pickup and drop off, is included. Take in the spectacular surroundings for three glorious days, exploring this UNESCO World Heritage-listed region by boat and on foot with relaxing evenings back at camp. The typical itinerary follows, however it may change at the guide’s discretion due to weather conditions and group requirements.