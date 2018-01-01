Welcome to Meningie & Coorong National Park

The amazing Coorong National Park is a fecund lagoon landscape curving along the coast for 145km from Lake Alexandrina towards Kingston SE. A complex series of soaks and salt pans, it's separated from the sea by the chunky dunes of the Younghusband Peninsula. More than 200 waterbird species live here. Storm Boy, an endearing film about a young boy's friendship with a pelican (based on the novel by Colin Thiele), was filmed here.

