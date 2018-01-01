Welcome to Meningie & Coorong National Park
The amazing Coorong National Park is a fecund lagoon landscape curving along the coast for 145km from Lake Alexandrina towards Kingston SE. A complex series of soaks and salt pans, it's separated from the sea by the chunky dunes of the Younghusband Peninsula. More than 200 waterbird species live here. Storm Boy, an endearing film about a young boy's friendship with a pelican (based on the novel by Colin Thiele), was filmed here.
In the 1860s when white settlers started to arrive, the bountiful resources of the Coorong were supporting a large Ngarrindjeri population. The Ngarrindjeri are still closely connected to the Coorong, and many still live here.
Bordering the Coorong on Lake Albert (a large arm of Lake Alexandrina), Meningie (population 940) was established as a minor port in 1866. These 'lower lakes' were soupy puddles for many years before returning to life after the 2011 Murray River floods. A momentary reprieve from climate change? Time will tell…