6-Day Alice Springs to Adelaide Small Group Adventure including Ayers Rock and Kings Canyon

Day 1 Alice Springs - Uluru (Ayers Rock) Today head for Uluru. Nothing really prepares you for The Rock – it’s awesome! After lunch visit the Cultural Centre to learn about the Aboriginal people of the region. Complete your first day with a spectacular sunset over Uluru. Tonight, camp at the Ayers Rock Resort Campground in comfy swags under the desert stars, your home for the next two nights. Day 2 Uluru (Ayers Rock) - Kata Tjuta (The Olgas)A fantastic Uluru sunrise and breakfast, before hiking Kata Tjuta (The Olgas) and the majestic Valley of the Winds with its incredibly ancient rock formations before returning to the campsite for relaxing afternoon and another Uluru sunset. Day 3 Kata Tjuta - Watarrka NP (Kings Canyon)we then head towards Kings Creek Station, Australia’s largest exporter of wild camels and the camp site for tonight. Hike Watarrka (Kings Canyon) to experience the fantastic views of the gorge, huge sandstone walls and an immense canyon floor. Here, trek through the Garden of Eden and learn about the Aboriginal history and culture of the area. Back at the campground there is time for you to swim in the pool or take up on any of the Adrenalin Plus Options (extra cost) they have on offer. Day 4 Uluru (Ayers Rock) - Coober Pedy Today, cruise to Coober Pedy, opal capital of the world. Incredible changing landscape, kangaroos, emus, eagles and road trains all unfold before you and a view of the striking sandstone colors of the Breakaways on the way. On arrival visit the local kangaroo orphanage and later enjoy dinner, lots of stories and an overnight stay in an underground bunkhouse. Day 5 Coober Pedy - Flinders Ranges Spend the morning in Coober Pedy and take a tour of the town and an opal mine. You will have the opportunity to “noodle” for opals and visit an opal shop or any of the other underground attractions. Continue your journey south in the afternoon as you travel on down to the foothills of the Flinders Ranges and sleep among the red gum trees of Stony Creek Bush camp. Day 6 Flinders Ranges - Adelaide This morning hike through the stunning Alligator Gorge, cut through ancient quartzite before cruising to Adelaide, arriving at around 6pm.Please RememberThe Ayers Rock Resort has a swimming pool, wi-fi, shopping centre, bank and laundry facilities. Some hikes involve steep climbs and requires a reasonable level of fitness, the itinerary may need to be altered if the weather is too hot.