The surrounding desert is jaw-droppingly desolate, a fact not overlooked by international film-makers who've come here to shoot end-of-the-world epics like Mad Max III, Red Planet, Ground Zero, Pitch Black and the slightly more believable Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.
6-Day Alice Springs to Adelaide Small Group Adventure including Ayers Rock and Kings Canyon
Day 1 Alice Springs - Uluru (Ayers Rock) Today head for Uluru. Nothing really prepares you for The Rock – it’s awesome! After lunch visit the Cultural Centre to learn about the Aboriginal people of the region. Complete your first day with a spectacular sunset over Uluru. Tonight, camp at the Ayers Rock Resort Campground in comfy swags under the desert stars, your home for the next two nights. Day 2 Uluru (Ayers Rock) - Kata Tjuta (The Olgas)A fantastic Uluru sunrise and breakfast, before hiking Kata Tjuta (The Olgas) and the majestic Valley of the Winds with its incredibly ancient rock formations before returning to the campsite for relaxing afternoon and another Uluru sunset. Day 3 Kata Tjuta - Watarrka NP (Kings Canyon)we then head towards Kings Creek Station, Australia’s largest exporter of wild camels and the camp site for tonight. Hike Watarrka (Kings Canyon) to experience the fantastic views of the gorge, huge sandstone walls and an immense canyon floor. Here, trek through the Garden of Eden and learn about the Aboriginal history and culture of the area. Back at the campground there is time for you to swim in the pool or take up on any of the Adrenalin Plus Options (extra cost) they have on offer. Day 4 Uluru (Ayers Rock) - Coober Pedy Today, cruise to Coober Pedy, opal capital of the world. Incredible changing landscape, kangaroos, emus, eagles and road trains all unfold before you and a view of the striking sandstone colors of the Breakaways on the way. On arrival visit the local kangaroo orphanage and later enjoy dinner, lots of stories and an overnight stay in an underground bunkhouse. Day 5 Coober Pedy - Flinders Ranges Spend the morning in Coober Pedy and take a tour of the town and an opal mine. You will have the opportunity to “noodle” for opals and visit an opal shop or any of the other underground attractions. Continue your journey south in the afternoon as you travel on down to the foothills of the Flinders Ranges and sleep among the red gum trees of Stony Creek Bush camp. Day 6 Flinders Ranges - Adelaide This morning hike through the stunning Alligator Gorge, cut through ancient quartzite before cruising to Adelaide, arriving at around 6pm.Please RememberThe Ayers Rock Resort has a swimming pool, wi-fi, shopping centre, bank and laundry facilities. Some hikes involve steep climbs and requires a reasonable level of fitness, the itinerary may need to be altered if the weather is too hot.
Australia Encompassed
Sydney, Melbourne, Fraser Island, the Whitsundays – your crash course in all things Australia starts now. For 25 days, you’ll head up the East Coast (and participate in wine tastings, surf lessons, and maxi yacht sailing), fly to Alice Springs, then go down south to Kings Canyon, Uluru, and Adelaide, just to name a few destinations. The Great Ocean Road will eventually lead you to Melbourne, and a wide variety of accommodations and transport along the way will keep things exciting. With a competitive price and small tour group, there’s never been a better time to discover the Land Down Under.
Australia South to North–Melbourne to Darwin
On the water and on the road? Is there a better way to explore somewhere new than from a few different vantage points? We didn’t think so either. This 19-day tour allows you to experience Australia from land, water and even underground. (Seriously! Just wait until you get to Coober Pedy.) From Melbourne to Darwin, your itinerary will include amazing stuff like rainforest walks in Great Otway National Park, wine tasting in Clare Valley, awe-inspiring sunsets at Uluru, and even a wetland nature cruise in croc country.
The Red Centre to Melbourne
It’s a wide-open space between the aptly named Red Centre and Adelaide, and we intend to make the most of it on this ten-day trek full of good company and good times. From touring national parks to wine tastings in the Clare Valley to hitting up the iconic Great Ocean Road, you’ll get a feel for the Outback that can only come from travelling in a close-knit group. Plus, our expert CEOs will make sure everything goes smoothly, leaving more time for you to enjoy yourself.
Outback to the Top End–Adelaide to Darwin
You can’t get Down Under through a bus window. If you’re going to get off the tourist track, you’ll have to shake things up a bit – that’s why we’ve turned to private vehicles and boats for this itinerary. Starting in charming Adelaide, cut through the Outback and explore the mysteries of Uluru. Follow your curiosity down the deserted tracks that make Australia so remote and spend 15 days discovering the natural beauty of one of the world’s most awe-inspiring destinations.
Melbourne to the Red Centre
If you really want to get Down Under and experience Australia’s highlights without feeling rushed, you’ll have to get off the big coaches. Explore Melbourne before hitting the Great Ocean Road and cutting through the Outback to the Red Centre. Here you’ll experience the mysteries of Uluru and gain insight into Aboriginal Australian culture. When it comes time to bed down, shake things up with a variety of unique accommodation – swags to underground hostels and even a traditional Outback station.