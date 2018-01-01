Welcome to Yeppoon

Yeppoon has slowly evolved from a tiny village known as a launching pad for trips to Great Keppel Island to today's more established seaside town. The long, beautiful beach serves as a holiday destination or residential highlight for many graziers, miners and other folk from nearby Rockhampton seeking to beat the heat. A hinterland of volcanic outcrops and pineapple patches and (a short drive north) the wonderful Byfield National Park, give Yeppoon a rich diversity often overlooked by travellers from other parts of Australia. The broad, quiet streets, sleepy motels and beachside cafes are the setting for a nightly migration of black-and-red flying foxes, which pass over the main beach and beyond in a startling sunset display.