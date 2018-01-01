Springbrook National Park, Mt. Tamborine Tour in Gold Coast

After pickup from your Gold Coast accommodation, you'll make your way to the Springbrook Plateau to Purling Brook falls. Take it easy as you explore the lookout areas and gentle walks around the top of the falls or let your guide lead you to the bottom of the falls and across the suspension bridge, the choice is yours. Leaving the falls take a short drive to the aptly named Best of All Lookouts. Walk amongst trees so old that they now only grow in very selected regions that have been isolated by a climatic change thousands of years ago. Step out of the forest to the lookout platform and see views that are simply breath-taking. This is on top of seeing one of the largest volcanic areas in the world at almost 80kms across.This tour is completely flexible to fit in with your wants and desires. Longer or shorter walks, bird watching, relaxing, gift shopping or other activities are yours for the taking. Simply let your guide know and it will be organised for you.Continue off the plateau to Natural Bridge, where constant running mountain waters have created this unique landscape for people and the rare glow worms to enjoy. This is one of the most requested areas to visit in all of Queensland.After a short walk around Natural Bridge, you'll make your way from Springbrook National Park to Mt Tamborine. This mountain community of some 16 000 residents provides an abundance of gift shopping, eateries and national parks areas. After taking in the sights from where the brave hang-gliders take their leap of faith, you'll head over to The Knoll.After a short walk to The Knoll lookout you will see more of Queensland’s epic scenery including Brisbane city which is over 60kms away! Moving on from the lookout, head down to walk the Sandy Creek circuit. Meander through stunning rainforest to Cameron Falls enjoying terrific sights and sounds. After completing our Sandy Creek exploration we head across to Curtis Falls for our final walk of the day. The falls provide a beautiful backdrop for photos as well as habitat for the secretive Platypus (one of the most unique animals on earth).Your guide will also take photos and send them back for you to enjoy when you get home. All this is just part of the experience!