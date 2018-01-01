Welcome to Springbrook National Park
The park is divided into four sections. The 900m-high Springbrook Plateau is home to the township of Springbrook, which fans out along Springbrook Rd. Laced with waterfalls, trails and eye-popping lookouts, this section receives the most visitors. The scenic Natural Bridge, off the Nerang–Murwillumbah road, has a 1km walking circuit leading to a huge rock arch spanning a water-formed cave – home to a luminous colony of glow-worms. Mt Cougal, accessed via Currumbin Creek Rd, has several waterfalls and swimming holes (watch for submerged logs and slippery rocks). Numinbah to the north is the most heavily forested section of the park.
Springbrook National Park Discovery Full-Day Bushwalking Tour
Start your day early at your Brisbane meeting point, then travel by minivan about one hour south, passing through the Numinbah Valley to reach Natural Bridge, your first stop in Springbrook National Park. Take in the naturally formed arch rock and the Cave Creek waterfall that plunges into a pool near Natural Bridge. Keep an eye out for Australian water dragons (a lizard), Australian brush-turkeys, goannas and pademelons (similar to wallabies) in this area. Next up, follow your guide on a 2.5-mile (4-km) Twin Falls Circuit walk, passing stunning waterfalls and lush stretches of sub-tropical temperate rainforest, venturing a little further than many visitors go to reach spectacular viewpoints. Enjoy a delicious lunch while overlooking the region’s largest waterfall, Purlingbrook Falls. Then walk through an Antarctic beech forest with 2000-year-old trees, one of the few remaining links to the ancient forests of Gondwana, which grew some 510 to 180 million years ago. From a viewpoint that looks over northern New South Wales, your guide points out sights such as Mt Warning, a remnant of the Tweed Shield volcano. During your time in Springbrook National Park, you’ll have the chance to take a dip in the fresh cool water of one of the many natural pools. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife sightings, with wallabies and a variety of birds regularly seen, and rare sightings of animals such as platypus, spotted quoll and wombats.Your informative guide shares commentary about the rainforest, wildlife and plants throughout the park, which shelters more than 500 vertebrate animals and 1,700 species of flowering plants. Your tour ends with return to the original departure point.Please note: Walks are suitable to people with a moderate level of fitness. Some sections include stairs, uneven ground or creek crossings over wet rocks. It is advised to take a raincoat in all seasons. While every attempt is made to visit everything on the itinerary, inclusions are subject to change without notice.
Springbrook and Tamborine Rainforest from Brisbane
After being picked up by minivan at the Brisbane Transit Centre, settle in for a lovely drive through the Numinbah Valley, passing excellent views of Tamborine Mountain on your way to Springbrook National Park. When you arrive in Springbrook National Park, located about 62 miles (100 km) south of Brisbane, embark on a guided hike to explore the unique landscape, where more than 1,700 species of flowering plants and 500 vertebrate animals can be found in the sheltered gorges of the Springbrook plateau. The park also features some impressive waterfalls, one of which you can see at Natural Bridge. The arched rock sets a dramatic scene for the Cave Creek waterfall as it plunges into a pool below. During your stroll in the area, be on the lookout for pademelons (similar to wallabies), goannas, Australian water dragons and Australian brush-turkeys. After, enjoy free time for a gallery stroll through one of Queensland’s best arts and craft districts. Lunch is provided during the tour. In the afternoon, take a guided tour of the Tamborine Mountain Glow Worm Caves at Cedar Creek, consisting of two large chambers interlinked by tunnels. See an audio-visual display on glow worms, whose brilliant blue-green lights are actually emitted by the tiny larvae of a fungus fly. Step inside the second cave filled with thousands of glowing worms! Finish the day with a rainforest walk to Curtis Falls, situated along a 1-mile (1.6-km) moderate path with 101 steps. Amble downhill beneath towering gum trees to the viewing platform over Curtis Creek, then descend gradually into lush rainforest to a second platform overlooking a waterfall that cascades into a large rock pool. After a 50-minute drive back to Brisbane, you're dropped off at your original departure point.
Springbrook National Park, Mt. Tamborine Tour in Gold Coast
After pickup from your Gold Coast accommodation, you'll make your way to the Springbrook Plateau to Purling Brook falls. Take it easy as you explore the lookout areas and gentle walks around the top of the falls or let your guide lead you to the bottom of the falls and across the suspension bridge, the choice is yours. Leaving the falls take a short drive to the aptly named Best of All Lookouts. Walk amongst trees so old that they now only grow in very selected regions that have been isolated by a climatic change thousands of years ago. Step out of the forest to the lookout platform and see views that are simply breath-taking. This is on top of seeing one of the largest volcanic areas in the world at almost 80kms across.This tour is completely flexible to fit in with your wants and desires. Longer or shorter walks, bird watching, relaxing, gift shopping or other activities are yours for the taking. Simply let your guide know and it will be organised for you.Continue off the plateau to Natural Bridge, where constant running mountain waters have created this unique landscape for people and the rare glow worms to enjoy. This is one of the most requested areas to visit in all of Queensland.After a short walk around Natural Bridge, you'll make your way from Springbrook National Park to Mt Tamborine. This mountain community of some 16 000 residents provides an abundance of gift shopping, eateries and national parks areas. After taking in the sights from where the brave hang-gliders take their leap of faith, you'll head over to The Knoll.After a short walk to The Knoll lookout you will see more of Queensland’s epic scenery including Brisbane city which is over 60kms away! Moving on from the lookout, head down to walk the Sandy Creek circuit. Meander through stunning rainforest to Cameron Falls enjoying terrific sights and sounds. After completing our Sandy Creek exploration we head across to Curtis Falls for our final walk of the day. The falls provide a beautiful backdrop for photos as well as habitat for the secretive Platypus (one of the most unique animals on earth).Your guide will also take photos and send them back for you to enjoy when you get home. All this is just part of the experience!
Springbrook National Park Hiking Adventure
This is a private guided tour of Springbrook National Park9amGet Picked up from your centrally located Gold Coast hotel and transported in one of our luxury 4x4's to Springbrook National Park the drive takes about an hour and there is amazing scenery and some lookouts that we will stop at along the way.10 am Arrive at Springbrook National Park with Bountiful lookouts, waterfalls and tropical rainforest.After stopping to see the waterfalls at the lookout we venture down along the cliffs above the waterfalls and down into the lush tropical rainforest. It is quite an easy hike down with caves, streams and waterfalls along the way and a beautiful swimming hole under the main waterfall at the end. Here we have plenty of time for a swim and to take pictures and have a quick bite to eat.Afterwards we head back up the trail to the top there is an alternate path so that there is something new to see along the way.12 pmarrive back at the car and travel by car to the “Best of all lookout” a short 500m walk to the edge of an erroded shield volcano “Mt Warning” you can see along the ridge from Burleigh heads in the north down to Coolangatta and even Byron Bay from this lookout it really is an amazing view. Along the way Our guides will shed light on the history of the national park and the history of the volcano that shaped the Gold Coast as we know it today. 12:30 pm Travel a short drive and 300m walk to one more lookout with beautiful cliffs and waterfalls that look back towards the gorgeous Gold Coast skyline. we have plenty of time to take pictures along the way and learn about how the towns in the area got their names. 2 pm After driving back down the mountain you will be dropped off to the door of your hotel to get some much needed rest that is expected after a day of adventure. Please note that times are approximate and all of our tours can be customised to suit the needs of your group.
Springbrook National Park Rainforest and Waterfall Day Trip from Brisbane
On this very special day tour of discovery departing Brisbane, we begin with free pick-up and return to all Brisbane CBD inner city accommodation with the central pick-up point being the Hotel Jen, centrally located in Roma Street (next to the Brisbane Transit Centre and close to all forms of public transport) with departure time at 8.00am. With the company of your new travelling companions, enjoy the small group atmosphere as we travel in our luxury Toyota 4WD Landcruiser Prado high into the mountains behind Queensland's famous Gold Coast. The world-heritage Springbrook National Park is our destination for the entire day as we explore the secrets of this breath-taking area. Home-made morning tea in the lush rainforest starts our day of discovery before you join your guide and owner of Far Horizons Australian Bush Tours, Daryl, on a short guided walk to the beautiful Purling Brook Falls that plunge over 100 metres into a rainforest filled gorge. We then take a short drive to begin what is classified as the best short walk in any National Park in South-East Queensland, the amazing Twin Falls Circuit through an area known as "The Canyon". This walk is suitable for all ages and will leave you speechless as you traverse the rim of the Canyon with its endless views over the mountains and the famous Gold Coast in the distance. Descending into a world of lush rainforest, the walk takes you behind 2 cascading waterfalls, through rock clefts, beside towering cliffs, along deep gorges through some of the most awe-inspiring forests in Australia. A home-made picnic lunch sitting at the base of Twin Falls is an experience you'll never forget! At the completion of your walk, the day ends perfectly as you enjoy wine and cheese in the forest before making our return journey to Brisbane.
Springbrook Park Hiking, Purling Brook Falls from Gold Coast
After pickup from your accommodation on the Gold Coast, enjoy the scenic drive up to Springbrook National Park. The 4-kilometer round circuit Purling Brook Falls hike is an exhilarating experience and will give you the opportunitiy to observe life in the rainforst at close range. Recently a new suspension bridge was built over the Little Nerang Creek gorge on the Purling Brook hike which has given way to fantastic views and opportunities to take in the magnificent rainforest. You will also take in the lookouts along the Springbrook Scenic Rim viewing waterfalls, mountains and views back to the the Gold Coast from the Hinterland.