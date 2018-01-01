Welcome to Mt Isa
You can't miss the smelter stacks from the zinc mine as you drive into Mt Isa, one of Queensland’s longest-running mining towns and a travel and lifestyle hub for outback Queensland. Whether you've come to work, play or just pass through, a night spent in one of Isa's clubs may cause you to forget you're in the remote outback.
At night the surrounding cliffs glow and zing with industry; the view from City Lookout of the twinkling mine lights and silhouetted smokestacks is strangely pretty. The surrounding country has a stark red beauty, too. Strange rock formations – padded with olive-green spinifex – line the perimeter of town, and deep-blue sunsets eclipse all unnatural light.
Proud locals share life in the dusty heat and the geographic isolation – often over multiple beers – and the sense of community is palpable. Try to visit in mid-August for Australia’s largest rodeo.
Top experiences in Mt Isa
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.