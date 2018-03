Welcome to Lakeland

Lakeland is at the junction of the roads from Cooktown and Cairns to the Cape. The Peninsula Developmental Rd (known as the PDR) heads northwest and is sealed as far as Laura, before continuing as a wide, well-maintained dirt road to Weipa. Lakeland has a general store with fuel, a small caravan park and the Lakeland Hotel Motel, the last watering hole and meal stop before Laura, with basic accommodation.