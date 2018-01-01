Welcome to Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park

Queensland’s second-largest national park is renowned for its 537,000 hectares of vast river systems, spectacular wetlands and prolific bird life. This extensive river system drains into Princess Charlotte Bay on the park’s northern perimeter. The New Laura Ranger Station is located about 25km north of the junction with Battle Camp Rd. Book permits online via Queensland Parks & Wildlife Service for the best camping facilities (with toilets and showers) at Kalpowar Crossing. The picturesque Red Lily Lagoon, with its red lotus lilies (best appreciated in the morning), and White Lily Lagoon attract masses of bird life.