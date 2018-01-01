Welcome to Kuranda
Just getting here is an experience in itself: choose between driving a winding forest road, chugging up on a train or soaring over the treetops on Australia's longest gondola cableway.
Top experiences in Kuranda
Kuranda activities
Kuranda Scenic Railway Day Trip from Cairns
Discover Tropical North Queensland on a day trip from Cairns to Kuranda, a rainforest village known for its markets, wildlife attractions and lush surrounding landscape. In order to do what interests you most, you have your choice of the five tour options described below in the Itinerary section — make your selection when booking.All tours include a one-way ride on the Kuranda Scenic Railway and a one-way ride on the Skyrail Rainforest Cableway (direction of each depends on option selected), as well as hotel pickup and drop-off in Cairns and the northern beaches. All tours also include free time in Kuranda so you can explore the village however you wish. Shop at the markets, enjoy lunch at one of the many restaurants, or checkout Australian wildlife at Birdworld, the Australian Butterfly Sanctuary or Kuranda Koala Gardens, where you can see one of nature’s cutest creatures (food, drinks and entrance fees are at your own expense, unless stated otherwise).Kuranda Scenic Railway: The one-way train ride is approximately 1.5 hours. Hear about the pioneering history of the region from the onboard commentary, and admire spectacular views of the landscape that includes mountains, waterfalls and rainforest. Pass through Barron Gorge National Park, stopping for a photo op at the gorge, and cross Stoney Creek Bridge. When you reach the Kuranda train station, notice its tropical gardens and heritage-listed building. Skyrail Rainforest Cableway: Glide over the rainforest in a 6-passenger gondola, admiring unbeatable views as you pass over the peak of the mountain range. During the 4.5-mile (7.5-km) ride, stop twice along the way to hop out and explore the environment. Walk along a boardwalk on the forest floor, take photos from scenic lookouts and visit the interpretive center.
Kuranda Railway Skip the Line and Skyrail Cableway from Cairns
After pickup from your hotel in Cairns, the Northern Beaches or Port Douglas, you’ll be driven in a comfortable coach to the Kuranda Skyrail and Kuranda Scenic Railway departure point. You’ll have your choice of taking the Skyrail in one direction and the Scenic Railway in the other direction, in the order that suits you. On the Kuranda Skyrail, you’ll be amazed as you glide quietly just above the rainforest canopy in a comfortable 6-person gondola. There are two stations en route where you can enjoy a short walk to an interpretive center and to lookouts with spectacular views of the rainforest, the Coral Sea and the Cairns Highlands. At the stops, rangers can answer any questions you may have about the region.You’ll travel with extra comfort on the Kuranda Scenic Railway in Gold Class, which includes an ambiance-filled cedar car with lounge-style chairs, timber flooring and historical photographs. During the journey, your host will offer snacks and beverages including sparkling Australian wine, tea and coffee. You’ll also receive a Kuranda Scenic Railway gift pack with a badge, pen, postcard, postage and souvenir trip guide.Rising from sea level to 1076 feet (328m), the journey to Kuranda passes through World Heritage-listed rainforest, skirting spectacular waterfalls and the awe-inspiring Barron Gorge. Upon arrival in the village of Kuranda, you’ll find a variety of attractions and shopping to explore for the day with ample free time. Choose to browse the heritage markets; grab some food in one of the many restaurants or cafes (own expense); or see the wildlife at the Australian Butterfly Sanctuary, Birdworld, or Kuranda Koala Gardens (own expense). There are many options for you to do as much or as little as you like on your Kuranda day trip. Upon return, your coach will transfer you to your accommodation.
2-Day Best of Cairns and the Great Barrier Reef
Day 1 - Kuranda Scenic Railway with optional Rainforestation TourEnjoy a scenic, historical train journey through the Barron Gorge past cascading waterfalls to Kuranda, the village in the rainforest. Spend the day wandering the unique township, exploring the markets, unusual handicrafts and all that Kuranda has to offer.Return to Cairns aboard the Skyrail Rainforest Cableway and glide over pristine World Heritage-listed rainforest suspended high above the lush tropical canopy. Enjoy stops along the way with interpretive boardwalks through the rainforest. The return transfer to your original departure point is included.Rainforestation Upgrade: You can enhance your rainforest experience with an optional trip to Rainforestation. Experience a 45-minute rainforest tour, aboard a World War II Army Duck while your guide points out ferns, orchids, strangler figs and stinging trees, as well as birds such as the azure kingfisher and a host of other animals and reptiles. Enjoy a buffet lunch and the Dreamtime Walk where you will learn about Aboriginal culture with a traditional corroboree, boomerang and spear throwing. Meet Australian animals including wombats, dingoes and crocodiles, hand feed kangaroos or have your photo taken cuddling a koala.Day 2 Great Barrier Reef Cruise and Scenic 25-minute Helicopter TourYour trip begins with a cruise aboard Evolution to the Great Barrier Reef, where you'll spend five hours exploring two incredible reef destinations. Enjoy a tropical BBQ lunch with fish, prawns, steak and salads. Snorkeling is also included in your reef adventure with up to three optional dives (own expense) available for either the beginner or advanced diver. Glass-bottom boat coral viewing tours are also available but are payable direct on the day of travel. The day concludes with an amazing 25-minute scenic helicopter flight over five reef systems and cays arriving back in Cairns and finishing off your two day adventure in style.
Green Island Reef Cruise, Snorkel; Kuranda Rainforest Tour
Day one: Green Island Reef Cruise Cruise from Cairns to Green Island, a protected coral cay on the Great Barrier Reef. On arrival you can explore the island at your leisure or just relax on the beautiful white sandy beaches. Entry to the resort pool is included. Alternatively you can get closer to the reef. If you want to stay dry, take a semi-submarine coral viewing tour, or if you prefer to get wet make use of the snorkeling equipment for a closer look. Introductory and certified diving available at an additional cost. During the day you can return to the boat at any time to cool off in the spacious, air-conditioned interior cabins, and a buffet lunch wil be served. This is a great cruise for an introduction to the Great Barrier Reef for all ages. Day two: Kuranda Scenic Rail, Rainforestation Nature Park and Skyrail Rainforest Cableway Travel to Kuranda aboard the famous Kuranda Scenic Railway, one of the world's most spectacular railways. On arrival in picturesque Kuranda, enjoy free time to explore the attractions and markets before a visit to Rainforestation Nature Park. Here you can meet koalas and other local wildlife, splash about on an amphibious duck tour, and experience indigenous culture with the the Pamagirri Aboriginal Dancers and Dreamtime Walk. Return to Cairns on the Skyrail, the world's only rainforest cableway. Glide silently over the rainforest canopy and take advantage of the two stops en route to enjoy a walk through the rainforest. Lunch is not included. Please note: the order of your itinerary is subject to change.
Skyrail Rainforest Cableway Day Trip from Cairns
Start your day traveling to Kuranda either by coach or aboard the Kuranda Scenic Railway. On arrival you'll have free time to shop in Kuranda's Heritage Markets, or grab a bite to eat in one of the many restaurants/cafes (additional cost). Maybe you prefer a wildlife encounter at Birdworld, Australian Butterfly Sanctuary or Kuranda Koala Gardens (additional cost). Later, board the Skyrail Rainforest Cableway for one of the world's most beautiful rainforest experiences. As you glide over the rainforest canopy, take advantage of two optional stops to enjoy a guided walk through the rainforest or visit the CSIRO Interpretive Center. There are many options available to choose from for your Kuranda day trip so you can do as much or as little as you like. Choose from: Rail/Rainforestation/Sky- Travel to Kuranda on the Scenic Railway, visit Rainforestation Nature Park, return on Skyrail (10 hours) Sky/Rail - Travel to Kuranda on Skyrail, return on the Scenic Railway (10 hours) Rail/Sky - Travel to Kuranda on the Scenic Railway, return on Skyrail (8.5 hours) Rail/Sky/Tjapukai - Travel to Kuranda on the Scenic Railway, return on Skyrail, visit to Tjapukai Aboriginal Cultural Park (9 hours) Rail/Sky/Tjapukai/Lunch - Travel to Kuranda on the Scenic Railway, return on Skyrail, visit to Tjapukai Aboriginal Cultural Park with buffet lunch (10 hours)
Kuranda Scenic Railway Day Trip from Port Douglas
Learn about Tropical North Queensland's pioneering history on a leisurely train journey to Kuranda 'the village in the rainforest'. Relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery as you wind your way through the rainforest. A short photo stop is made at Barron Gorge and as you cross Stoney Creek Bridge, before arriving in Kuranda. There is free time in Kuranda to do a little shopping at the heritage markets, grab some lunch in one of the many restaurants/cafes (additional cost) or observe wildlife at Birdworld, Australian Butterfly Sanctuary or Kuranda Koala Gardens (entrance fees not included). There are many options available to choose from for your Kuranda day trip so you can do as much or as little as you like. Choose from: Rail/Rainforestation/Sky - Travel to Kuranda on the Scenic Railway, visit Rainforestation Nature Park, return on Skyrail (10 hours) Rail/Sky - Travel to Kuranda on the Scenic Railway, return on Skyrail (8.5 hours) Sky/Rail - Travel to Kuranda on Skyrail, return on the Scenic Railway (10 hours) Rail/Sky/Tjapukai- Travel to Kuranda on the Scenic Railway, return on Skyrail, visit to Tjapukai Aboriginal Cultural Park (9 hours) Rail/Sky/Tjapukai/Lunch - Travel to Kuranda on the Scenic Railway, return on Skyrail, visit to Tjapukai Aboriginal Cultural Park with buffet lunch (10 hours)