Kuranda Railway Skip the Line and Skyrail Cableway from Cairns

After pickup from your hotel in Cairns, the Northern Beaches or Port Douglas, you’ll be driven in a comfortable coach to the Kuranda Skyrail and Kuranda Scenic Railway departure point. You’ll have your choice of taking the Skyrail in one direction and the Scenic Railway in the other direction, in the order that suits you. On the Kuranda Skyrail, you’ll be amazed as you glide quietly just above the rainforest canopy in a comfortable 6-person gondola. There are two stations en route where you can enjoy a short walk to an interpretive center and to lookouts with spectacular views of the rainforest, the Coral Sea and the Cairns Highlands. At the stops, rangers can answer any questions you may have about the region.You’ll travel with extra comfort on the Kuranda Scenic Railway in Gold Class, which includes an ambiance-filled cedar car with lounge-style chairs, timber flooring and historical photographs. During the journey, your host will offer snacks and beverages including sparkling Australian wine, tea and coffee. You’ll also receive a Kuranda Scenic Railway gift pack with a badge, pen, postcard, postage and souvenir trip guide.Rising from sea level to 1076 feet (328m), the journey to Kuranda passes through World Heritage-listed rainforest, skirting spectacular waterfalls and the awe-inspiring Barron Gorge. Upon arrival in the village of Kuranda, you’ll find a variety of attractions and shopping to explore for the day with ample free time. Choose to browse the heritage markets; grab some food in one of the many restaurants or cafes (own expense); or see the wildlife at the Australian Butterfly Sanctuary, Birdworld, or Kuranda Koala Gardens (own expense). There are many options for you to do as much or as little as you like on your Kuranda day trip. Upon return, your coach will transfer you to your accommodation.