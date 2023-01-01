Butterfish Bay

Capricorn Coast & the Southern Reef Islands

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cooberrie Park

    Cooberrie Park

    19.39 MILES

    Contributing to the preservation of Australian wildlife has never been more significant, given the devastating wildfires of 2019–20. At this small…

  • Long Beach

    Long Beach

    2.53 MILES

    One of the loveliest beaches in Queensland: pristine, squeaky white sand, teal waters and a naturist section at the north end.

  • Yeppoon Lagoon

    Yeppoon Lagoon

    13.73 MILES

    The focus of Yeppoon's foreshore, this 2500-sq-metre 'resort-style' swimming lagoon features an infinity edge blending into vistas of the open ocean and…

  • Leeke's Beach

    Leeke's Beach

    1.68 MILES

    Long stretch of white sand, with rocks to scramble on. Great for walking or sunbathing.

  • Putney Beach

    Putney Beach

    2.44 MILES

    Adjacent to Fisherman's Beach, with calm waters. Popular with families.

  • Wreck Beach

    Wreck Beach

    0.69 MILES

    Wide, white sandy crescent, with excellent snorkelling offshore.

  • Nob Creek Pottery

    Nob Creek Pottery

    29.07 MILES

    Established in 1980, Nob Creek Pottery is a working pottery and gallery nestled in 10 hectares of lovely rainforest, the natural habitat of the rare…

  • Mt Archer

    Mt Archer

    27.59 MILES

    The highest peak in the Beserker Range and the focus of a 4250-hectare national park, this mountain (604m) has walking trails weaving through eucalypts…

View more attractions

Nearby Capricorn Coast & the Southern Reef Islands attractions

1. Wreck Beach

0.69 MILES

Wide, white sandy crescent, with excellent snorkelling offshore.

2. Leeke's Beach

1.68 MILES

Long stretch of white sand, with rocks to scramble on. Great for walking or sunbathing.

4. Mt Wyndham

1.94 MILES

The highest point on the island (178m), reachable via a 1½-hour walk from Fisherman's Beach. Great views of Long Beach.

5. Putney Beach

2.44 MILES

Adjacent to Fisherman's Beach, with calm waters. Popular with families.

6. Long Beach

2.53 MILES

One of the loveliest beaches in Queensland: pristine, squeaky white sand, teal waters and a naturist section at the north end.

7. Shelving Beach

2.81 MILES

Secluded little cove, accessible via a steep scramble. Good for snorkelling.

8. Yeppoon Lagoon

13.73 MILES

The focus of Yeppoon's foreshore, this 2500-sq-metre 'resort-style' swimming lagoon features an infinity edge blending into vistas of the open ocean and…