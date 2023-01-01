Butterfish Bay
Capricorn Coast & the Southern Reef Islands
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.39 MILES
Contributing to the preservation of Australian wildlife has never been more significant, given the devastating wildfires of 2019–20. At this small…
2.53 MILES
One of the loveliest beaches in Queensland: pristine, squeaky white sand, teal waters and a naturist section at the north end.
13.73 MILES
The focus of Yeppoon's foreshore, this 2500-sq-metre 'resort-style' swimming lagoon features an infinity edge blending into vistas of the open ocean and…
1.68 MILES
Long stretch of white sand, with rocks to scramble on. Great for walking or sunbathing.
2.44 MILES
Adjacent to Fisherman's Beach, with calm waters. Popular with families.
0.69 MILES
Wide, white sandy crescent, with excellent snorkelling offshore.
29.07 MILES
Established in 1980, Nob Creek Pottery is a working pottery and gallery nestled in 10 hectares of lovely rainforest, the natural habitat of the rare…
27.59 MILES
The highest peak in the Beserker Range and the focus of a 4250-hectare national park, this mountain (604m) has walking trails weaving through eucalypts…
Nearby Capricorn Coast & the Southern Reef Islands attractions
0.69 MILES
Wide, white sandy crescent, with excellent snorkelling offshore.
1.68 MILES
Long stretch of white sand, with rocks to scramble on. Great for walking or sunbathing.
1.87 MILES
Great views of Fisherman's Beach from here.
1.94 MILES
The highest point on the island (178m), reachable via a 1½-hour walk from Fisherman's Beach. Great views of Long Beach.
2.44 MILES
Adjacent to Fisherman's Beach, with calm waters. Popular with families.
2.53 MILES
One of the loveliest beaches in Queensland: pristine, squeaky white sand, teal waters and a naturist section at the north end.
2.81 MILES
Secluded little cove, accessible via a steep scramble. Good for snorkelling.
13.73 MILES
The focus of Yeppoon's foreshore, this 2500-sq-metre 'resort-style' swimming lagoon features an infinity edge blending into vistas of the open ocean and…