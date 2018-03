Welcome to Cardwell & Around

It's no wonder the truck drivers make Cardwell a must-stop destination. Given the Bruce Hwy runs inland for most of the east coast, it's a rare blessing to see and hear the sea lapping right outside your vehicle window; the uninterrupted views of Hinchinbrook Island don't hurt either. Most travellers merely linger here for seasonal fruit picking (check at the backpackers if you're looking for work), but there are worse places in the world to slow down.