Welcome to Bundaberg

Bundaberg is the largest town in the Fraser Coast region and is known across the land more for its eponymous dark rum and fruit-farming backpackers than its coral-fringed beach hamlets. The town proper is an agricultural centre with some friendly pubs and a decent regional art gallery. However, in many people’s eyes, the beach hamlets around Bundaberg are more attractive than the town itself. Some 25km north of the centre is Moore Park with wide, flat beaches. To the south is the very popular Elliott Heads with a nice beach, rocky foreshore and good fishing.