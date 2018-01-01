Welcome to Nitmiluk (Katherine Gorge) National Park

Spectacular Katherine Gorge forms the backbone of the 2920-sq-km Nitmiluk (Katherine Gorge) National Park, about 30km from Katherine. A series of 13 deep sandstone gorges have been carved out by the Katherine River on its journey from Arnhem Land to the Timor Sea. It is a hauntingly beautiful place − though it can get crowded in peak season − and a must-do from Katherine. In the Dry the tranquil river is perfect for a paddle, but in the Wet the deep still waters and dividing rapids are engulfed by an awesome torrent that churns through the gorge. Plan to spend at least a full day canoeing or cruising on the river and bushwalking.

Read More

The traditional owners are the Jawoyn Aboriginal people who jointly manage Nitmiluk with Parks & Wildlife. Nitmiluk Tours manages accommodation, cruises and activities within the park.

Read Less

Top experiences in Nitmiluk (Katherine Gorge) National Park

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for

Nitmiluk (Katherine Gorge) National Park activities

$1552.65 18-to-Thirtysomethings

Australia North to South – Darwin to Adelaide

Between Darwin and Adelaide there’s a lot to see, so be prepared to pack a whole lot into this two-week itinerary. Heading south from the Northern Territory, you’ll be making stops at two of Australia’s great National Parks – Kakadu and Litchfield – checking out wildlife, waterfalls, and more. Experience just how vast the Outback is while driving towards Alice Springs, then make your way to the Red Centre and witness the magic of Uluru. From there head over to Coober Pedy, where you’ll see what a small town does to beat the extreme heat (hint: look down), as well as a few historical sites before you reach Adelaide.

$1805.53 18-to-Thirtysomethings

Australia North to South – Darwin to Melbourne

You’ve got just over two weeks in Australia, so what are you going to see? Everything! Travelling south from Darwin, tour Kakadu and Litchfield National Parks – the old stomping grounds of Crocodile Dundee – and check out some of the most diverse wildlife around. From there head to Katherine Gorge and decide if all the pictures you’ve seen have done it any justice (they haven’t!). Make your way towards the Red Centre and the magic of Uluru, followed by a stop in Coober Pedy, the neat underground town. Round it all off by taking in the scenery on your way to Melbourne along the Great Ocean Road.
See More Activities

Nitmiluk (Katherine Gorge) National Park in detail

Nitmiluk (Katherine Gorge) National Park photo credits