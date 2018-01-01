Welcome to Nitmiluk (Katherine Gorge) National Park
The traditional owners are the Jawoyn Aboriginal people who jointly manage Nitmiluk with Parks & Wildlife. Nitmiluk Tours manages accommodation, cruises and activities within the park.
Top experiences in Nitmiluk (Katherine Gorge) National Park
Nitmiluk (Katherine Gorge) National Park activities
Australia North to South – Darwin to Adelaide
Between Darwin and Adelaide there’s a lot to see, so be prepared to pack a whole lot into this two-week itinerary. Heading south from the Northern Territory, you’ll be making stops at two of Australia’s great National Parks – Kakadu and Litchfield – checking out wildlife, waterfalls, and more. Experience just how vast the Outback is while driving towards Alice Springs, then make your way to the Red Centre and witness the magic of Uluru. From there head over to Coober Pedy, where you’ll see what a small town does to beat the extreme heat (hint: look down), as well as a few historical sites before you reach Adelaide.
Australia North to South – Darwin to Melbourne
You’ve got just over two weeks in Australia, so what are you going to see? Everything! Travelling south from Darwin, tour Kakadu and Litchfield National Parks – the old stomping grounds of Crocodile Dundee – and check out some of the most diverse wildlife around. From there head to Katherine Gorge and decide if all the pictures you’ve seen have done it any justice (they haven’t!). Make your way towards the Red Centre and the magic of Uluru, followed by a stop in Coober Pedy, the neat underground town. Round it all off by taking in the scenery on your way to Melbourne along the Great Ocean Road.