Welcome to Mataranka

With soothing, warm thermal springs set in pockets of palms and tropical vegetation, you'd be mad not to pull into Mataranka for at least a few hours to soak off the road dust. The small settlement regularly swells with towel-toting visitors shuffling to the thermal pool. But Mataranka has more calling cards than most roadside outback towns: nearby spring-fed Elsey National Park and a history linked to one of Australia's most enjoyable outback tales, not to mention the welcoming tree-lined road through town, add considerable appeal to a stop here.