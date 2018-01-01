Welcome to Katherine to Western Australia
Nabilil Dreaming: Katherine Gorge Sunset Dinner Cruise
Sit back and relax as the tranquil surroundings transport you into a spiritual world of the Jawoyn culture and history. Discover the stories and ways of the Jawoyn people against the magnificent backdrop of the Nitmiluk Gorge, changing color with the setting sun. This cruise includes a three course candle light dinner, featuring fresh, local Australian produce cooked on board, and a complimentary glass of sparkling wine. There is also a cash bar on board should you wish to purchase more beverages.Allocated seating will be up to 6 persons per table, drinking water and toilet facilities are available on board the vessel.
Katherine Gorge Cruise in Nitmiluk National Park
Once you have boarded, your boat driver and Nitmiluk river guide will explain the ancient heritage of the landscape and its' significance to the Katherine region and the Jawoyn People. Between each gorge, there is a 500-meter walk which will require you to disembark the vessel before joining the boat in the next gorge. Those who choose not to do the walk can sit in provided shaded area. Those who choose to continue to the next gorge will have the opportunity to see ancient rock art between the first and second gorge during their walk.Two Gorge Cruise (2-hour)Discover the cultural significance of the first 2 gorges to the traditional landowners - the Jawoyn people. Enjoy a journey of discovery through the magnificent Nitmiluk Gorge.Three Gorge Cruise (3-hour)Prepare for a truly memorable experience as you travel through time and the 3 gorges of Nitmiluk Gorge. Marvel at the sheer rock face walls as the scenery becomes more striking as you head further into the Gorge. Freshen up with a swim and light refreshments before you return back to the Nitmiluk Boat Jetty.Dawn Cruise (2-hour)The colors of the early morning awaken as you emerge into the first gorge. See the mist rising above the smooth water’s surface, hear the wildlife stirring from the night and breathe the crisp clean air. This cruise will allow you to discover the unspoiled beauty of the morning - a truly memorable start to the day and a photographer’s dream.
Katherine Outback Experience
You will be greeted by Tom or Annabel as you arrive at Katherine Outback Experience. Gates open 15-minutes prior to the advertised show time. You will be seated in the shaded elevated grandstands around the first arena where Tom will provide a real life demonstration of breaking in an untrained horse, discussing the psychology between man and horse. For the younger guests in the audience, Annabel will often take them to feed and pat the baby animals. Following a few horse tricks and catchy tunes performed by Tom, some larger station characters are introduced including Bernie the Buffalo and Tin Shaker the Brahman Steer. Guests are provided the opportunity to interact with the animals. The show then moves to the team of working dogs who love to show the audience how clever they are at mustering the goats or cattle. At the conclusion of the show, guests are welcomed to interact with the dogs, mingle with Tom and Annabel and view merchandise available for purchase. Free refreshments and EFTPOS facility available. Although shade is provided, it is recommended to bring a hat and dress appropriately for varying weather conditions.
20-Minute Nitmiluk National Park Thirteen Gorges Helicopter Flight
The Katherine Region is Adventure Territory and is ideally positioned as a base from which to explore the Top End. Located only a couple of hours from Kakadu, Litchfield and Gregory National Parks, the town of Katherine is the central hub of the region.The jewel in the crown of Katherine is Nitmiluk (Katherine Gorge) National Park. Nitmiluk is at the southern tip of Kakadu and Arnhem Land. Here you will find a rugged landscape of sandstone cliffs, spectacular waterfalls and lush rainforest. Our Katherine office and departure point is at Lot 5449, 1425 Gorge Road, at Maude Creek airfield, Katherine, Northern Territory. We are situated outside the Nitmiluk National Park. Take off and enjoy the magnificence of all 13 gorges in Nitmiluk National Park and fly low over the Katherine River for a thrilling photo opportunity of the Arnhem Land escarpment and surrounding scenery. Listen to your pilot give live commentary to your headset all through-out the flight.
45-Minute Helicopter Flight: The Nitmiluk Long Look
Take off and experience the full diversity of Nitmiluk, choose this exciting scenic flight. Discover spectacular waterfalls, including Edith Falls, Northern Rockhole and many others within 17-mile valley and enjoy thrilling comprehensive views of all of Katherine Gorge. Listen to your pilot give live commentary to your headset all through-out the flight.
Nitmiluk Gorge Canoe Adventure Tours
All canoe adventure tours begin with a scenic journey by boat through Nitmiluk’s first gorge before canoeists take to the waters to explore the iconic second gorge and beyond. Tours are self-guided and participants are required to carry their canoes should they wish to go further than the second gorge. All guests are asked to be at the boat jetty 30 mins prior to departure.Malappar Traveller – 2nd & 3rd Gorge Experience* Moderate to high fitness level required Canoe the iconic second gorge and fully immerse yourself in the beauty of Jawoyn Country. Take time to wade in the shallow pools between the first and second gorge or venture up further to Golden Falls to view ancient Jawoyn rock art in the third gorge.Kuluyampi Explorer – Journey Beyond (3rd Gorge Plus)* Moderate to high fitness level required Explores are free to explore walking tracks, visit the vortex holes drilled into the rocks at the top of the third gorge or relax on the beaches of Smitt Rock between the fourth and fifth gorge.PLEASE NOTE: All of the Gorges are separated by natural rock barriers, therefore to access the next gorge, manual portage of canoes is required. This can be quite strenuous in some sections. Further information on portages can be obtained by emailing: parks.desk@nt.gov.au or reservations@nitmiluktours.com.au Barrak Barrak – 2 Day Adventure** High fitness level required Journey further than any Nitmiluk day tour on this 2 day ultimate canoe adventure through Nitmiluk Gorge river system. Camp out under a Jawoyn night sky and embrace the serenity of the Gorge with only limited numbers allowed on the water for this tour.PLEASE NOTE: All of the Gorges are separated by natural rock barriers, therefore to access the next gorge, manual portage of canoes is required. This can be quite strenuous in some sections. Further information on portages can be obtained by emailing: parks.desk@nt.gov.au or reservations@nitmiluktours.com.auPERMIT REQUIREMENTS: A permit is required to camp with-in the Gorge system. This can be obtained from Parks and Wildlife after a confirmed Nitmiluk reservation has been made. Permits attract a nightly fee, not inclusive in the hire amount. To obtain a permit, please contact parks.desk@nt.gov.au and state your reservation details. Permits must be paid in cash (correct change). There are no cash/ card facilities for Permits.AGE RESTRICTIONS: Children under the age of 5 years (inclusive) are not permitted to canoe due to safety regulations. Children aged between the ages of 6 – 12 years must be accompanied by an adult.