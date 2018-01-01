Nitmiluk Gorge Canoe Adventure Tours

All canoe adventure tours begin with a scenic journey by boat through Nitmiluk’s first gorge before canoeists take to the waters to explore the iconic second gorge and beyond. Tours are self-guided and participants are required to carry their canoes should they wish to go further than the second gorge. All guests are asked to be at the boat jetty 30 mins prior to departure.Malappar Traveller – 2nd & 3rd Gorge Experience* Moderate to high fitness level required Canoe the iconic second gorge and fully immerse yourself in the beauty of Jawoyn Country. Take time to wade in the shallow pools between the first and second gorge or venture up further to Golden Falls to view ancient Jawoyn rock art in the third gorge.Kuluyampi Explorer – Journey Beyond (3rd Gorge Plus)* Moderate to high fitness level required Explores are free to explore walking tracks, visit the vortex holes drilled into the rocks at the top of the third gorge or relax on the beaches of Smitt Rock between the fourth and fifth gorge.PLEASE NOTE: All of the Gorges are separated by natural rock barriers, therefore to access the next gorge, manual portage of canoes is required. This can be quite strenuous in some sections. Further information on portages can be obtained by emailing: parks.desk@nt.gov.au or reservations@nitmiluktours.com.au Barrak Barrak – 2 Day Adventure** High fitness level required Journey further than any Nitmiluk day tour on this 2 day ultimate canoe adventure through Nitmiluk Gorge river system. Camp out under a Jawoyn night sky and embrace the serenity of the Gorge with only limited numbers allowed on the water for this tour.PLEASE NOTE: All of the Gorges are separated by natural rock barriers, therefore to access the next gorge, manual portage of canoes is required. This can be quite strenuous in some sections. Further information on portages can be obtained by emailing: parks.desk@nt.gov.au or reservations@nitmiluktours.com.auPERMIT REQUIREMENTS: A permit is required to camp with-in the Gorge system. This can be obtained from Parks and Wildlife after a confirmed Nitmiluk reservation has been made. Permits attract a nightly fee, not inclusive in the hire amount. To obtain a permit, please contact parks.desk@nt.gov.au and state your reservation details. Permits must be paid in cash (correct change). There are no cash/ card facilities for Permits.AGE RESTRICTIONS: Children under the age of 5 years (inclusive) are not permitted to canoe due to safety regulations. Children aged between the ages of 6 – 12 years must be accompanied by an adult.