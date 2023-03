This excellent marine aquarium at the Waterfront Precinct gives you a close encounter with the denizens of Darwin Harbour. Each small tank is a complete ecosystem, with only the occasional extra fish introduced as food for some of the predators, such as stonefish or the bizarre anglerfish.

Also recommended here is the Coral Reef by Night, which consists of a tour of the aquarium, a seafood dinner and an impressive show of fluorescing animals.