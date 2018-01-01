Welcome to Mudgee
Situated in the fertile Cudgegong Valley, Mudgee is a handsome town with wide streets, fine old homes and historic buildings, surrounded by vineyards and rolling hills. It takes its name from the indigenous Wiradjuri word 'moothi', meaning 'nest in the hills'.
The wineries come hand-in-hand with excellent food and plenty of decent accommodation, making Mudgee a stellar weekend getaway. It's just under four hours' drive from Sydney, each way, so you might want to take an extra day.
Top experiences in Mudgee
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.