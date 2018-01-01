Welcome to Lismore

Lismore is the unassuming commercial centre of the Northern Rivers region, chock full of heritage buildings and possessing a country-town saunter. A vibrant community of creatives, the Southern Cross University student population and a larger than average gay and lesbian presence provide the town with an unexpected eclecticism. It's an interesting place to visit, though most travellers prefer to stay on the coast or venture deeper into the hinterland.