Welcome to Kosciuszko National Park

Covering 694,000 hectares and stretching for 150km, this alpine park contains Australia's highest peak and is the source of two of the country's most legendary rivers: the Murray and the Snowy. In winter it's a major ski destination, while in summer travellers come to walk the alpine tracks, drive the leafy back roads, explore the limestone caves and engage in some serious mountain biking.

Read More