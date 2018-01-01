Welcome to Cooma
Ringed by hills, Cooma is a nice-enough small town with some attractive 19th-century buildings scattered along its main streets. It's laid-back and sleepy in summer, but its proximity to the snowfields keeps it busy during winter. Sydney-based skiers often stop here for an affordable night's accommodation before hitting the slopes the next day.
Top experiences in Cooma
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.