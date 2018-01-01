Welcome to Cooma

Ringed by hills, Cooma is a nice-enough small town with some attractive 19th-century buildings scattered along its main streets. It's laid-back and sleepy in summer, but its proximity to the snowfields keeps it busy during winter. Sydney-based skiers often stop here for an affordable night's accommodation before hitting the slopes the next day.

Top experiences in Cooma

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for