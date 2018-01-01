Central NSW's relative proximity to Sydney and its bucolic landscapes have recently seen the region's agricultural communities gain popularity among weekenders, grey nomads on tour and city slickers seeking a tree-change. Getting here by road or rail, traversing the iconic Blue Mountains across the Great Dividing Range, is half the fun.

Both Orange and Mudgee are must-dos for foodies and winos alike, while travelling families love Dubbo, Parkes and Bathurst for their selection of kid-friendly museums and attractions. Further afield, pretty Cowra – with its Japanese gardens, peace monuments and war cemeteries – offers a glimpse into this quiet little town's unexpected and tragic role in Australia's wartime past.

Keep heading west and soon enough, things start drying up and the rich, red outback soil takes over.