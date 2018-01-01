Welcome to Glenbrook
Blue Mountains Hop-on Hop-off 3-Day Tour Pass with Upgrades
Departing from Katoomba Railway Station, ride the hop-on hop-off bus as it tours the beautiful Blue Mountains. Step on and off whenever you please at 29 convenient stops in the central Leura and Katoomba area, with buses running every 30 minutes throughout the day.Plan your day as you like, visiting the region’s waterfalls, art galleries, gardens and towns with their boutiques, cafes and restaurants. The bus stops at all the main attractions, including the scenic lookouts at Three Sisters and Echo Point.See more while you're in the Blue Mountains by adding the Lyrebird Pass, with entry to Scenic World or the Cockatoo Pass and include entry to the Waradah Aboriginal Centre.At Scenic World, enjoy unlimited rides on your one-day visit. Float above the cliff tops and rainforest canopy on the Skyway, with a glass floor for adrenalin-charged 360-degree views of Katoomba Falls, the Three Sisters and the Jamison Valley. Ride the steepest cable car in the Southern Hemisphere on the Scenic Cableway across the Jamison Valley, then follow a path through ancient rainforest on the Walkway. The route takes you through forest dating back to the Jurassic era, past relics of the area's coal-mining past and into the tranquility of the rainforest. Complete your visit to Scenic World with a ride on the world’s steepest scenic railway, tracing the cliffs’ sheer drop to the Jamison Valley floor.Upgrade to the Cockatoo Pass to also include entertainment and a cultural experience at the Waradah Aboriginal Centre, where interpretive performances are held throughout the day. Watch five traditional Aboriginal songs and dances at a traditional coroboree, with dancers dressed in traditional paint and costume.Hear the ancient music of the didgeridoo in an interactive show revealing the history of this unique instrument, and gain unique insights into the Blue Mountains’ ancient Aboriginal culture. Browse the gallery of artworks by Aboriginal artists from around Australia and the centre’s interesting selection of souvenirs.
Private Blue Mountains Abseiling and Canyoning Day Trip from Sydney
With an early morning start, depart Sydney CBD for 1 hour and 45 minute drive to the stunning Blue Mountains. As you make your way there, make sure to take in the stunning sights of Sydney as your guide gives you run down of the options to choose for your day of canyoning and abseiling.Your canyoning and abseiling adventure involves abseiling down waterfalls, rock jumps and rock slides. All equipment is provided including harnesses, helmets, descending devices and backpacks. The activities included a full day at Butterbox Canyon, or a combination of beginner friendly or advanced abseiling followed by Empress canyon. Tour includes professional guides, lunch and Sydney CBD transfers. This is a full day activity and requires a moderate level of fitness with a maximum of one guide to four participants.Return to Sydney at approximately 5:30pm (depending on activity).
Scenic World Blue Mountains: Unlimited 1-Day Ride Pass
Scenic Railway Discover the thrill of a 52 degree incline riding the steepest passenger railway in the world. This unforgettable experience descends 310 metres through a cliff-side tunnel, emerging into ancient rainforest at the Jamison Valley floor. The train offers glass-roofed carriages with expansive views of the rainforest setting and spectacular Jamison Valley. Scenic Skyway Glide between cliff tops and gaze at the rainforest canopy through the cable car's glass floor! Suspended 270 metres above ancient ravines, the Skyway provides a unique thrill as breathtaking views are revealed beneath your feet through the electro-glass cabin floor. For the less adventurous, seating and solid flooring is also available! Disembark at the Skyway’s east station to access lookouts over the valley along with bush trails to Echo Point. Scenic Cableway Discover panoramic views along the 510 metre gentle descent into the Jamison Valley. The Cableway’s fully enclosed cabin provides a unique vantage point for viewing the Three Sisters, Orphan Rock, Mt Solitary and Katoomba Falls. Scenic Walkway Rejuvinate in the tranquility of ancient rainforest, strolling along our 2.4 kilometre boardwalk. Brilliant in sunshine and even better in the rain, this elevated boardwalk immerses visitors in Jurassic rainforest on the Jamison Valley floor with minimal impact on the environment. Along the way, explore elements of the site’s coal mining history.
PJ Blue Mountains SUPREME
1. Departing from Sydney-A complementary hotel pick-up will be provided from various locations.Please come to the pick-up location 5 minutes earlier.2. Featherdale Wildlife Park-Explore the unique animals of Australia and their habitats at Featherdale Wildlife Park.3. Photos with Koala-Take Free photos with fluffy koalas and play with curious wallabies strolling around the park. 4. Echo Point- You will be amazed by the magnificent scenery of the Three Sisters at the Echo Point Look Out. 5. Scenic World - Discover the Blue Mountains in a new way by adventuring on the Scenic World rides 6. Scenic SkywayWith 360° views, the 720 metre journey provides the best views of Katoomba Falls, the Three Sisters, and Jamison Valley stretching to the horizon.7. Scenic Cableway -Take Scenic Cableway (wheelchair accessible) and enjoy the spectacular view of Blue Mountains.8. Scenic Walkway -Walk around the wheelchair accessible 380m boardwalk through the rainforest. Enjoy the fresh air of Blue Mountains rainforest. 9. Scenic Railway -Ride on the Scenic Railway through a 415m tunnel down into the rainforest of the Blue Mountains.10. Leura-Discover Leura Village, a delightful blend of groomed gardens and quaint shops,Enjoy free time to wander around the streets of Leura village.11. Olympic Park-Explore different stadiums and facilities that hosted the 2000 Olympic and Paralympic Games.12. River Cruise from Homebush Bay-Return to Sydney on a delightful river cruise to Circular Quay. CONDITIONS: On public holidays, the River Cruise may not operate. In such cases, other services will be provided.
Small-Group Half-Day Abseiling Adventure from Katoomba
Upon departure from the Paddy Pallin Adventure Center in Katoomba at 9:00am, you'll board your vehicle and head to the area where you'll begin the first part of your adventurous day- A detailed safety briefing and demonstration on Abseiling technique. We'll then quickly get on to our first Abseil- We start small and work our way up to our intermediate and then overhanging abseil. At the end of the session you will be dropped off back at our office (or if you elected to drive yourself you are free to leave from our Abseiling site). Our guides can provide you with some local knowledge for great lunch spots and other activities to fill in the remainder of your fantastic Blue Mountains adventure!
Blue Mountains Two Day Sightseeing Photography Tour
Your Blue Mountains day tour starts in the morning at Katoomba Railway Station, where you’ll meet your photographer-guide and head to Echo Point overlooking Jamison Valley, your first photography stop. Take in the panoramic views over the valley, Ruined Castle, and Mt. Solitary, and walk down to one of the Three Sisters rock formations. Continue to Sublime Point for views over Bridal Veil Falls and another perspective of Jamison Valley to Mt. Solitary, and then visit Leura Cascades, a waterfall surrounded by a rainforest environment, stopping for breakfast at Leura village (own expense). Next up is Wentworth Falls, where you’ll visit a lookout for photo ops and descend to the Undercliff Track. Follow the track to the main falls before joining up with the Charles Darwin Walk and visiting two more waterfalls. In Katoomba, break for lunch (own expense) before traveling to West Katoomba at Cahills Lookout for a photo op of the Narrow Neck Plateau. Following Cliff Drive, make stops at a number of lookouts before arriving back in central Katooma to end your tour with a camera full of scenic shots of this World Heritage-listed area.