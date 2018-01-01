Blue Mountains Hop-on Hop-off 3-Day Tour Pass with Upgrades

Departing from Katoomba Railway Station, ride the hop-on hop-off bus as it tours the beautiful Blue Mountains. Step on and off whenever you please at 29 convenient stops in the central Leura and Katoomba area, with buses running every 30 minutes throughout the day.Plan your day as you like, visiting the region’s waterfalls, art galleries, gardens and towns with their boutiques, cafes and restaurants. The bus stops at all the main attractions, including the scenic lookouts at Three Sisters and Echo Point.See more while you're in the Blue Mountains by adding the Lyrebird Pass, with entry to Scenic World or the Cockatoo Pass and include entry to the Waradah Aboriginal Centre.At Scenic World, enjoy unlimited rides on your one-day visit. Float above the cliff tops and rainforest canopy on the Skyway, with a glass floor for adrenalin-charged 360-degree views of Katoomba Falls, the Three Sisters and the Jamison Valley. Ride the steepest cable car in the Southern Hemisphere on the Scenic Cableway across the Jamison Valley, then follow a path through ancient rainforest on the Walkway. The route takes you through forest dating back to the Jurassic era, past relics of the area's coal-mining past and into the tranquility of the rainforest. Complete your visit to Scenic World with a ride on the world’s steepest scenic railway, tracing the cliffs’ sheer drop to the Jamison Valley floor.Upgrade to the Cockatoo Pass to also include entertainment and a cultural experience at the Waradah Aboriginal Centre, where interpretive performances are held throughout the day. Watch five traditional Aboriginal songs and dances at a traditional coroboree, with dancers dressed in traditional paint and costume.Hear the ancient music of the didgeridoo in an interactive show revealing the history of this unique instrument, and gain unique insights into the Blue Mountains’ ancient Aboriginal culture. Browse the gallery of artworks by Aboriginal artists from around Australia and the centre’s interesting selection of souvenirs.