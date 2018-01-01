Byron Bound

• 7:20am P/U from Byron Bay (Free transfers included) • Board our modern eco vessel at 7:50am at Jetty, 12 Fawcett Street, Ballina. • Depart 8:00am • Marine Biologist gives an interpretive talk of the environment your experiencing along the way • Make your way up along the coast viewing the beaches, headlands and cliffs of the iconic coastline between Ballina and Byron Bay • Look out for the playful dolphins who often surf the azure waves of the hull. Create unforgettable memories as you explore their aquatic playground. • Take in the scenery as you enjoy a tasty snack • Visit Julian Rocks • Learn some local history and interesting facts • See the world famous beaches of Byron Bay • Make your way back down the coast • The itinerary of each trip is determined by weather and water conditions, ensuring that each adventure is a unique and a one-of a kind experience.