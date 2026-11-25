While it’s never a bad time to visit London, the lead-up to the holidays sees some of the West End's finest offerings come into their own, from afternoon teas to elaborate decorations to heart-lifting shows and every type of delicious cuisine you can think of. I’ve always loved travelling to London, only a short hop from my home of Ireland, for its bustle and energy and endless renewal. But London at Christmas, with the lights and the crowds, the shopping and the atmosphere, takes things to another level.

Trip Planning Tips

London's Regent Street at Christmas. Amy Lynch/LonelyPlanet

Advertisement

Arrival options: All London airports offer bus or train services to the city center. Heathrow and London City airports are on tube lines, so are the handiest to get to the West End.

Getting around: The West End is contained in a relatively compact area. You can walk to most areas mentioned below, or otherwise the tube will always have an option to get you where you need to go.

Where to stay: The Radisson Blu on Leicester Square is the perfect choice to put you right in the center of the action. They know what they’re doing and they do it well, with beautiful Christmas decorations and thoughtful touches. And while nowhere will be cheap in the West End leading up to Christmas, a more budget-friendly option is the SoHostel in Soho.

To start planning your trip, download the Lonely Planet app or check out our Pocket London guidebook for inspiration, itineraries and more.

The Ultimate 3-Day Festive West End Itinerary

Day 1: Leicester Square Christmas Market

How to spend the day: With stalls of Christmas decorations, warm cider, Bratwurst and winter woolies, the Leicester Square Christmas market is of a kind you find all over Europe at this time of year. But with a few quintessentially English additions: Yorkshire pudding or Cheshire cheese, anyone?

Top Left: Cheshire Cheese stall. Bottom Left: Ice skating at Leicester Square Christmas Market. Right: A cup of mulled wine. Amy Lynch/Lonely Planet (3)

The ice-skating is right in the center of this feel-good festive atmosphere. A small rink in the middle of Leicester Square, it is great fun for all abilities and ages, with young and old alike slipping and sliding their way around. I didn’t feel out of place as I skirted the edge on my first lap, arm ready to reach out and grab the barrier at the slightest hint of a slip. Before long, I was comfortable enough to make my way around without aid, and I really started to enjoy myself. It’s a great way to warm up in the icy winter weather, and to earn a delicious mulled wine from the bar afterwards.

Dinner: When you’re ready to go back indoors, Berner’s Tavern in the London EDITION hotel has high ceilings, low lights, art-covered walls, beautiful booths, and a delicious seasonal menu. They also have a delightful champagne cart to kick things off (I want one for my house). It’s the perfect spot for a special meal in the holiday season. I started with the English custard marmite tart with caviar and black truffle arancini appetizer, and I could have wept; they were so delicious. The tuna tartare to start was melt-in-the-mouth. And the dessert of a chestnut and pear mousse was perfectly light and perfectly decadent. It’s a beautiful, relaxed spot, with a warm atmosphere.

Advertisement

Pie with three types of mustard in Berner's Tavern. Amy Lynch/LonelyPlanet

Night: When you’re all fed and skated out, head to The Toucan for an excellent pint of Guinness and a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, right in the heart of Soho.

Day 2: Shopping and a Show

On any festive trip to London, you’re going to want to set aside at least a day for shopping. But first you’ll want to be suitably fuelled.



Morning: A great way to start a day of hectic festive shopping, you can take a moment of peace, up above the maelstrom in BAFTA 195, at the top of the BAFTA building. With high ceilings and lots of windows, it is an airy, quiet oasis of calm in the midst of a bustling, festive London. Only open to the public for breakfast, it is an absolute treat. When the sun shines, it lights up the whole space, and you can nearly forget that the city is just downstairs. The menu covers everything from a chia bowl to a full English breakfast. The poached duck egg on rye with ricotta and almond salsa is delicious, filling but light and full of flavors all complementing each other.



How to spend the day: Just by the BAFTA, you’ll find the famous Fortnum & Mason food emporium, Christmas glitz and glow at its peak. At this time of year, be ready to navigate hordes. But it’s worth it: turn up on Christmas Day with a hamper, or box of Fortnum & Mason biscuits, and you’ll be a very popular guest.

Fortnum & Mason Christmas shop. Amy Lynch/LonelyPlanet

Another absolute must-stop is Hamleys on Regent Street. From the dancing elves at the entrance to the energy from every single member of staff, you can’t help but smile when you’re visiting Hamleys at Christmas. It is a children's dreamland: six floors of every type of toy and game imaginable. From the classics of LEGO, toy trains and marbles to all the latest buzzy toys like sensory slime and children’s podcast players. Be prepared to navigate crowds, feel like a kid again as you wow at all the demos, and see lots of little children with eyes widened in absolute joy.



The next stop is Oxford Street, which has been recently pedestrianized for nearly a kilometer, making it a more relaxed and comfortable area to ramble. Here you’ll find all the big names, including department stores like John Lewis, and of course, Selfridges: a shopper’s dream. Be prepared to want everything. Be prepared to get lost among the luxury retail of its sprawling floors. If you’re into beauty or skincare, handbags or fragrance, it might be a good idea to leave your credit card at home (I speak from experience). The Christmas shop on the lower ground floor is suitably alight; glowy and festive.

Downtown Café, Selfridge’s lower-ground-floor festive food takeover of Dolly's cafe, is perfect for a quick bite while you shop. It is New York-themed casual dining, with a nose-burning mustard on the pastrami sandwich. The cakes I saw being devoured all around me looked fantastic, if you should need a sugar hit before you get back out there.

Selfridge's Downtown Café at Christmas. Amy Lynch/LonelyPlanet

Dinner: And when you’re ready for dinner, Brasserie Zedel is casual, bright, and stylish, and thoroughly recommended. This art deco French brasserie is right in the center of the West End, and perfect for a pre-show meal. Get the French onion soup, get the steak, have a glass of wine, get a delicious dessert. But mainly just sit and soak up the atmosphere of this lively, buzzing, cheerful joint.



Night: Since I was very young, Oliver! has been one of my favorite musicals; the Oliver videotape in our house was nearly worn out. And it remains a cozy, much-loved favorite, so to see the live show on London’s West End was the perfect magical festive experience. Full of energy, buoyant, and nostalgic, I smiled through the whole thing. Taking an evening for a show on the West End is the perfect way to ease yourself into the festive spirit.

Day 3: Afternoon Tea and Lush Relaxation

After a day of wading through crowds with shopping bags in tow, you may want to take some time for more relaxing and restful pursuits. London will always be a place in which to treat yourself, whether with a sumptuous afternoon tea, a gorgeous massage right on the high street, or a trip to the most beautiful stationery store in the city... or you could do all three!



How to spend the day: The Stafford cannot be bested for an afternoon tea, and its festive offering takes things up another notch. The venue is elegant and gorgeously decorated for Christmas, the sandwiches are light and delicious, and the cakes and scones are phenomenal (from a pair of pastry chefs who were runners-up in Bake Off The Professionals in 2026). Decadent. Delicious. Classic. The scones are as light as air, and the tea selection is impressive. It is overall an absolute triumph and a highlight of any trip to the city. I recommend it to anyone who likes craftsmanship and elegance. Book early.

A festive afternoon tea at The Stafford in London. Amy Lynch/LonelyPlanet

While Choosing Keeping is technically a shop, my visit to its beautiful location off Leicester Square was one of personal relaxation. I adore nice stationery, have inordinate amounts of it, and am never happier than when browsing shelves of beautiful pens, inks and notebooks. Choosing Keeping, then, has been on my wishlist to visit for a while. The storefront is beautifully old London, and the interior is stacked with artisan stationery and knowledgeable staff.

After all this activity, you might fancy a lie-down, and Lush offers that in spades with its spa, right on Oxford Street. It has facials, baths and a variety of massages, perfect to get you rejuvenated and back out into London’s bustle. The Signature Synaesthesia massage is a gorgeous sensory experience, with music, scents, and hot stones, alongside a soothing massage. If you can avoid falling asleep, then you’ve got a stronger will than me. Another personal treat that is worth your while is a free scent consultation with Lush staff: it is helpful and enjoyable. I ended up with a gorgeous bottle of American Cream perfume that I would never have otherwise found.

Top Left: Sushi dish at Aqua Kyoto in London. Bottom Left: Aqua Kyoto sushi chef. Right: Shima Enaga cocktail. Amy Lynch/Lonely Planet (3)

Dinner: And to close out your time in the West End, you can’t do better than Aqua Kyoto. A trendy restaurant and bar with a rooftop setting off Regent Street, it has excellent Japanese food and a buzzy atmosphere. The tasting menu will show you the highlights, but the sushi is the star of the show here. I can also personally recommend the Shima Enaga cocktail — I’m still thinking about it a week later.



After a few days of Christmas lights, shopping, shows and skating, you’d be hard-pressed not to be in the Christmas spirit. I took myself to Heathrow fully ready to embrace the holidays, and already planning my next visit to the endlessly entertaining capital.

Amy Lynch traveled to London at the invitation of New West End Company. Lonely Planet staff members do not accept freebies in exchange for positive coverage.