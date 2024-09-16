When I step into a grocery store or market in Greece, I remember shopping with my grandparents as a child. They were ruthless when it came to buying great produce; mediocre just wasn’t going to cut it. They wouldn’t hesitate to ask store assistants what the freshest catch of fish or cut of meat of the day was.

This emphasis on buying high-quality produce is common among Greek people. Why? I used to think my grandparents were obsessive during their grocery hunts. But ultimately, food and family are at the center of Greek culture. So everything from serving someone a nice Greek coffee to cooking a traditional family feast is taken very seriously. Here's how you can do it too.

Where to shop for groceries in Greece

In Greece’s larger cities and towns, you won’t have trouble finding large supermarkets. Two that I’d recommend are AB Vassilopoulos and Sklavenitis (the latter advertises with the amusing slogan, “as cheap as anywhere”). These supermarkets offer a range of products similar to what you’d find in any major supermarket worldwide.

Naturally, grocery stores are smaller and more modest on the islands and in rural villages. These stores stock essential items and focus on hyperlocal produce. Sure, there’s not an abundance of choice but that makes shopping much more straightforward. It also encourages you to be more resourceful and even experimentative. However, what will always be well represented in these smaller grocers are ingredients integral to the Greek Mediterranean diet – including fresh fruit and vegetables, olive oil, wholegrains, legumes and nuts.

In many of Greece’s villages, the food also comes to you. Not in the form of meal delivery but via trucks equipped with loudspeakers that roll down streets calling out what fresh produce is on board, whether it’s fruit, vegetables or fish. Part of the fun is chasing the truck down.

If you prefer a more leisurely shopping experience, visit a laiki agora (public market). These traditional markets feature various local products, from fresh fruits and vegetables to cured meats, cheeses, deli items, toiletries and even alcohol.

When in more remote parts of Greece, you'll be shopping at small local grocery stores. Milos Vucicevic/Shutterstock

How to shop for food like a Greek

In Greece, seasonal produce is highly valued. People prefer local ingredients and those that are bursting with flavor. Greek cuisine emphasizes using the freshest produce, as relying on subpar ingredients can compromise an entire dish.

Traditional dishes play a significant role in Greek culture, both in homes and in restaurants. Many foods are tied to important events and holidays, and these traditions are deeply rooted in the seasonal availability of ingredients.

There is also great respect for the Mediterranean diet in Greece. The goal is to incorporate all food groups into daily meals, so most shopping lists are dominated by whole foods that promote balance and health.

Typically, Greeks prefer to shop for food fresh rather than in bulk, which often means making trips to the grocery store two or three times a week, or even daily for some. Some of these trips may include stops at specialty food shops. For fresh bread or pastries, visit a fourno (bakery), which can be found throughout Greece and offers warm, traditional baked goods.

If you’re a seafood lover and near the coast, seek out a fish market or fishmonger. You may even find locals selling freshly caught seafood near the piers.

Finally, for those with a sweet tooth, zacharoplastia are Greek cake shops selling a range of freshly baked sweet treats.

Clockwise from left: Kasseri cheese, Greek mastiha liqor, Fage yogurt, Ruffles organo chips, Ion milk chocolate and pine honey from Ikaria.

What products you must try in Greece

Greek yogurt

I can almost guarantee you won’t find a better Greek yogurt than the one produced by Fage, which is beloved throughout Greece and exported worldwide. It’s the thickest, creamiest yogurt I’ve ever tasted. Fage yogurt comes in several fat percentages: 0%, 2%, and 5% (the 5% being the creamiest and my personal favorite).

Kasseri cheese

You’ve probably heard of feta, but perhaps not kasseri. This mild cheese is made from a blend of sheep’s and goat’s milk. It works well both as a cooking cheese and a table cheese, often served in chunks as part of a larger meal. Kasseri can also be fried to make saganaki, a delicious Greek appetizer that’s best enjoyed with a squeeze of lemon and/or a drizzle of honey.

Pickled octopus

The Greek way of pickling octopus involves red wine vinegar and aromatic herbs like thyme and oregano. Tangy and flavorful, this dish tastes like summertime to me. I love it so much I often eat it on its own as a snack, though it’s typically served as an appetizer. Be sure to pick up a tub from a local deli.

Greek dips from t zatziki to skordalia

Tzatziki, a classic yogurt, garlic, dill and cucumber dip, is incredibly versatile and pairs well with pita, veggies, or meat. But don’t overlook skordalia, a garlic, potato and lemon dip that’s less internationally famous but packs a serious punch. Like tzatziki, you can enjoy skordalia with pita or pair it with protein – I particularly love it with chicken.

A nutritious (and delicious) spread of traditional Greek specialties prepared and ready to eat. Getty Images

Local honey

Honey has been cherished in Greece since ancient times. I recommend buying local honey from wherever you’re staying, as it supports local beekeepers and reflects the unique floral notes of the region. One of my favorites is thyme honey, which is distinctively Greek.

Oregano chips

Before leaving Greece, don’t forget to try oregano-flavored potato chips, a classic snack perfect after a day at the beach. Grab a bag of Ruffles, one of the most popular brands.

Dolmades

A staple of Greek cuisine, dolmades are vine leaves stuffed with rice and sometimes meat. For vegetarians or vegans, there are rice-only versions. It’s best to buy fresh dolmades from a deli, though canned versions are available outside Greece.

Chocolate

Sure, Greece isn’t renowned for its chocolate production, but the brand Ion gives its more northern European neighbours a run for their money – there is no stinginess in sight regarding the quality of ingredients or taste. Look out for the milk chocolate with crunchy whole hazelnuts for a real treat.

Mastiha

Mastika is a resin made from mastic trees, synonymous with the northern Greek island of Chios. The resin has a pine-like, woody flavor and is distilled into alcohol, called mastiha. Grab a glass on its own or in a cocktail to enjoy something native to this part of the world. Chances are it’s unlike any other liquor you’ll ever taste (perhaps why I have a soft spot for it). While ouzo (the aniseed-tasting liquor) is well-known internationally, masitha doesn’t seem to travel as far.

Filo pastries

In addition to democracy, theatre, and the Olympics, Greece gave the world its famous filo pastries. On the savory side, you’ll find tiropita (cheese pie), spanakopita (spinach and cheese pie), and kolokithopita (zucchini pie).

For something sweet, try a bougatsa – a breakfast or afternoon treat made of smooth semolina custard wrapped in crispy filo, dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon.

Pay heed to the best times of the day to go grocery shopping in Greece. Konstantinos Tsakalidis for Lonely Planet

Tips for shopping in Greek grocery stores

If it’s not too busy, get social

You may notice many older Greeks are on excellent terms with the staff at their local grocery stores. They’ll commonly strike up a conversation that goes beyond the produce they’re buying. These moments are an essential part of daily life and socializing for older people.

You, too, can join in by politely acknowledging someone serving you. Say a friendly yiasas (the most respectful of saying hello) or kalimera (good day or good afternoon) and show gratitude by signing off with efharisto (thank you).

The best times to shop

In many parts of Greece, siestas are still common. Typically, this means many stores close roughly between 2pm and 5pm. As such, it’s best to grocery shop in the morning; try for around 9am or 10am. It can get busy around lunchtime, just before siesta time commences. Also know that smaller grocery stores are closed on Sundays, being a day of rest for many.

Payment methods

Greek grocery stores commonly accept cash, credit cards and contactless payment. However, cash may be the only option in the grocers of quainter villages, so be sure to always have some on hand.