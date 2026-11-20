As a travel journalist and my family’s go-to planner, I've coordinated a lot of trips in my life, from quick weekend escapes to the kind of bucket-list journeys that people warned me would require a spreadsheet (nay, I say!). And I've learned that "big trip" can mean a lot of things. Maybe you're heading to your first African safari, on an Antarctic adventure, hopping between European capitals, or spending a whole summer in a new city to live like a local. Or maybe you're simply trying to coordinate a dozen relatives with wildly different ideas of what constitutes a vacation.

“Big” doesn't necessarily mean far away or expensive; it just means a trip with more moving parts than your average vacation. No matter what makes it a big trip, the secret to enjoying it is the same: do just enough preparation. That way, you can avoid major problems and stop thinking so much about logistics — but still leave room for spontaneity once you get there. Because that’s the magic of travel, isn’t it?

Here's how I approach planning a major trip, including what to research first, what to book early, how to choose the right luggage — plus, the packing habits I've picked up after 25 years of traveling.

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First, Figure Out What Kind of “Big” Trip You’re Planning

Eagle Creek Cargo Hauler. Eagle Creek

Before I book anything, I think about what is making this particular trip a hefty one. Is it the distance? The number of destinations? The people coming along? The length of the stay? The unfamiliarity of the destination? Each category of “BIG” requires a different kind of preparation.

1. It’s BIG because of the destination.

Maybe you're going somewhere remote where you'll need specialized cold-weather gear, an expedition operator, and a plan for getting to a place with very limited infrastructure. Or heading somewhere rural where access to ATMs, credit card processing, and wi-fi can be extremely limited.

2. It’s BIG because of the people.

If you’re trying to coordinate a bunch of different personalities, it can be a Big Trip even if your flight is only a couple of hours. In this scenario, choose your accommodations wisely. On a recent friend-reunion trip, for example, I did a ton of Arizona hotel research before landing on The Scottsdale Resort because it enabled us to get adjoining suites and had multiple dining options on-site to cater to different diets. For a multi-gen trip with 12 family members, meanwhile, I chose a glamping spot with plenty of space for the kids to roam.

3. It’s BIG because of the timeframe.

If your Big Trip means weeks or months in another place, your priorities change again. I tend to book a serviced apartment rental for longer-term stays in cities I want to experience more deeply. It splits the difference between a hotel and a standard vacation rental, with high-end amenities (pool!) and management, but way more space than a hotel room.

Different trips call for different gear, so it pays to know which sizes and styles to invest in. Eagle Creek designs bags for every kind of journey. For big-destination adventures, the Cargo Hauler XT Wheeled Duffel delivers rugged, go-anywhere capacity for everything your excursions demand. The Tarmac Carry-On keeps you organized and agile on city trips, gliding on and off trains, buses and planes. And for extended stays, the Gear Warrior XE 27" packs generous space for long-haul adventures. Read on to find your perfect match.

How Far in Advance Should I Start Planning a Big Trip?

I start researching six to 12 months ahead, especially if I'm traveling during peak season, and I book the hardest-to-replace pieces first — like international flights and popular accommodations. Then, I secure airport transportation or any ferries about a month out. For small-group tours or show tickets in my destination, though, I’m known to show up day-of and see what I can get.

Also: resist the urge to book every single activity in advance. I like to plan a few must-do experiences and plenty of breathing room to discover something I never expected. And I bring with me a super versatile backpack like the Ranger from Eagle Creek; it's lightweight and sleek, and it works for a day touring the city or a rugged hike-filled adventure.

What Should I Research Before Traveling Somewhere Unfamiliar?

Cargo Hauler 60L Duffel Bag and Pack-It Hanging Toiletry Bag. Eagle Creek.

I know I said don’t plan more than you need to. But do research more than you think you need to. Like my example above — a lack of ATMs is not the kind of thing you want to discover after landing somewhere without any cash.

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Before traveling somewhere new, I research passport and visa requirements, the local language, transportation, payment methods, connectivity, cultural expectations, safety guidance, and any destination-specific restrictions. I also check whether any specific vaccinations or health precautions are recommended.

You should also check prescription medication rules; some medications that are perfectly legal in the US are restricted or require documentation in other countries. If you know you’ll need vaccines, head to your healthcare provider a few months before departure. Some vaccines require multiple doses or time to become effective.

A helpful product to have while making sure these necessities are up to date is a Stash RFID Crossbody Bag from Eagle Creek to ensure your passport and local currency all have a place. And you'll also want to know all about which plugs the country you're visiting requires so you can charge all your electronics. This universal adaptor from Eagle Creek is a perfect tool to toss in your go-bag so you can use the outlets in 220 different destinations.

What Should I Budget for a Long International Trip?

There are plenty of smart ways to budget for your dream trip well in advance. For one, I build my travel budget from the major expenses outward. First, I price flights and accommodations. Then I estimate transportation between destinations, meals, tours, entrance fees, and any special experiences I don't want to miss. I also account for travel insurance, visas, vaccinations, luggage and gear, international phone service and an emergency cushion.

For a multi-country trip, I pay particular attention to transportation costs between stops. Those seemingly inexpensive regional flights, train tickets and transfers can add up quickly. I also research how people actually pay in the destination. Can I use a credit card? Are ATMs readily available? Are there places where cash is essential?

How Do I Make a Packing List for a Big Trip?

My packing philosophy is simple: bring fewer things that can do a lot. Honestly, it becomes a fun game to find double-duty clothing items that dress up or down! I look up the weather in my destination and plan items around the highest and lowest predicted temperatures. If it’s going above 70 degrees, I want shorts; if it’s going below, I want a jacket. I build a small wardrobe around pieces that can be mixed, matched and layered.

For a two-week trip, I absolutely do not need 14 complete outfits. I have been known to wear the same pair of pants for many, many days. I plan to rewear things, do laundry and embrace the fact that nobody is paying as much attention to my vacation wardrobe as I am.

I've also become ruthless about shoes. Unless a specific activity requires specialized footwear, I try to bring just one versatile everyday pair. Shoes are bulky, heavy and one of the easiest ways to overpack. And jewelry? I've stopped packing it entirely. Adieu, many dangly earring changes of my youth! I now wear the same basic earrings and rings through the entire trip, no matter how long it is.

With clothing, it’s not just about what’s packed, but how it’s packed. Organizing everything with packing cubes, like this Pack-It® Reveal Packing Cube Set, gives me the freedom to organize my bag and saves me packing space.

What Kind of Luggage Should I Bring?

Eagle Creek Cargo Hauler XT Duffel organized with Pack-It® Packing Cubes. Eagle Creek

This is where matching your luggage to your itinerary really matters. A rolling suitcase might be perfect for a city-hopping vacation (unless, of course, cobblestones are involved), but it could be a terrible choice for a safari involving small aircraft, rough terrain and strict luggage-weight limits.

Before choosing a bag, I consider:

Transportation: If I'm changing hotels every couple of days, I want luggage that's easy to maneuver. Train stations, airports, and even ferry terminals all come with different luggage considerations. The Tarmac from Eagle Creek is a sleek and maneuverable hybrid hard-side perfect for city hopping.

Weight restrictions: Small regional aircraft, particularly on safari routes, can have strict baggage allowances. Cargo Hauler duffels come in a variety of sizes, are surprisingly lightweight, and pack down small when not in use.

Itinerary: A longer trip may actually mean a smaller bag if I’m posting up in an apartment where I can do laundry multiple times. If I’m traveling somewhere with cobblestones or lots of hills and stairs, a convertible carry-on bag can be worn as a backpack or pulled like a regular suitcase, making it versatile for lots of different kinds of trips. Pair it with a smaller bag like the Explore Backpack, so you’ll have a convenient daily carry, too.

I like luggage that's durable, organized, and designed for actual travel rather than something that just looks good rolling through an airport. Adventure travel brands like Eagle Creek are worth exploring for those who want thoughtfully designed packing solutions that help you stay prepared for whatever a big trip throws your way. I particularly appreciate that all their gear works together as a system. It gives me the ability to organize belongings into separate compartments and packing cubes, which makes living out of a suitcase considerably less chaotic.

What Should I Always Pack in My Carry-On?

I am so pro-carry-on. I mean, my carry-on is my insurance policy against a delayed or lost checked bag. I keep anything important, expensive, or difficult to replace with me. That includes:

Passport and travel documents

Prescription medications, in original packaging

A change of clothes and underwear

Phone, chargers and a portable battery

Headphones (consistently the thing I forget the most)

Essential toiletries

Printed copies of important reservations or tickets

For long-haul flights, I also bring a reusable water bottle, an eye mask, and definitely a layer for cold airplane cabins. I can miraculously sleep through any noise, but plenty of folks will want to bring earplugs too. These hangable toiletry bags from Eagle Creek are super handy for everything from airplane bathrooms to camper vans to luxury hotels.

What Should I Do The Week Before a Big Trip?

Eagle Creek Cargo Hauler Duffel. Eagle Creek

This is when I switch from researching to confirmation. I don't want to be making major decisions in the 48 hours before departure. My final week routine includes confirming transportation and accommodations, and making sure I have all necessary documents. And re-check your flight schedule, even if you think it’s all set. I once discovered that my second flight of an upcoming three-flight journey had been totally canceled, and the airline hadn’t even notified me.

Then I handle the practical stuff: notify my bank if necessary, arrange international phone service or an eSIM, refill prescriptions, confirm child/pet/houseplant care as needed, and make sure someone knows how to reach me in an emergency. You can also save digital copies of your passport, insurance information, and important bookings somewhere secure and accessible offline — and share your itinerary with someone at home.

Forty-eight hours before departure, I check in for my flight, review baggage allowances and weigh my luggage. I double-check that my passport and any required visas are packed somewhere accessible. If I have an early morning flight, I pretty much always sleep in what I’m wearing to the airport (my chic sweatpants OK??). Finally, I plug things in to charge and empty the fridge of anything perishable; my next-door neighbor and I are constantly delivering each other pre-trip porch packages of fruit and veggies, which is the best.

The Best Big-Trip Hack? Prepare Enough to be Present

All this prep for a big trip may feel like a lot, but I’ve found that not only is it worth it, sometimes it’s even part of the fun. Putting all the pieces together, whether that’s booking a tour or picking out my gear, builds anticipation for the trip and helps me head out knowing I have what I need.

Because when I’m standing on the deck of a ship approaching the Antarctic shoreline, or sitting around a campfire with 12 family members who miraculously made it to the same place at the same time, I want my biggest travel surprise to be wildlife-spotting — not discovering that our remote lodge only takes the cash I didn’t bring.