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If my colleague Shalayne Pulia and I had a dollar for every time we said “This feels like a honeymoon” over our 10-day trip to India, we’d have enough money to do it all over again. Shalayne, Lonely Planet’s Contributing Marketing Manager, and I were in India’s Tiger State, Madhya Pradesh, to visit two of the newest properties in the Oberoi Hotels portfolio: the Oberoi Vindhyavilas in Bandhavgarh and the Oberoi Rajgarh Palace in Khajuraho.

Often lauded as India’s leading luxury hotel brand, Oberoi is indeed the pinnacle of opulence. Travelers wondering whether it’s worth the premium price can look no further: these two properties offer genuinely unique experiences and unbeatable service. Whether it’s your first time in India or you're a longtime guest of the brand, read on for our thorough review.

The Oberoi Vindhyavilas

A private luxury tent at the Oberoi Vindhyavilas in Bandhavgarh, India. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

About

Best for: Safari enthusiasts and couples

Location: The Oberoi, Vindhyavilas Wildlife Resort, Bandhavgarh, Ranchha, Madhya Pradesh 484664, India

Getting there: We took a regional flight from Delhi to Jabalpur, and Oberoi arranged a car for us from there. Note that the drive is mostly on back roads, so it’s not exactly smooth.

Rooms: 21

Price rating: High-end

Amenities: Spa, pool, fitness center, room service, pillow menu (yes, you get to pick your type of pillow)

Check-in/check-out: 2pm/12pm

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History

The Oberoi Vindhyavilas opened to guests in March of 2025, just a few minutes’ drive from Bandhavgarh National Park, which has an impressively high concentration of Bengal Tigers – around 160, according to recent estimates. It’s Oberoi’s second wildlife-focused property, where guests sleep to the sounds of the jungle and discover playful monkeys trampolining atop their luxury tents upon waking up. With only 21 rooms – 19 of which are the tented suites we stayed in, and the other two private pool villas – guests can expect a truly personalized stay.

Why It’s Worth It

Left: Monkeys hang out on hotel signage near our tents. Right: Early morning on the property's nature path. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet (2)

Accept your 5am wake-up call fate, and you’ll be spotting tigers in Bandhavgarh with one of the hotel’s naturalists at 6am, resting up by the lakeside infinity pool a few hours later and sipping Bandhavgarh-inspired cocktails with tiger-imprinted ice cubes by night.

Also, being such a small property, you get to know most staff members’ names, and they all learn yours and catch on to your preferences. We asked for at least one regional dish recommendation for every meal, and they were so happy to share their favorites and answer our questions about the area.

The Rooms

Left: My private luxury tent. Right: My tent's patio and garden. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet (2)

We slept in luxury tents – though tent would definitely be an understatement. All rooms have air-conditioning, private patios and gardens, spacious bathrooms with double sinks and indulgent soaking tubs, blackout shades and, of course, Oberoi’s iconic pillow menu (will it be duck down, memory foam or a body pillow?). I’d look forward every evening to sinking into my four-pillow fort, closing the shades and snoozing to the jungle’s symphonic sounds.

Restaurants

There are two primary dining spaces. The dining room is where most guests eat breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu is expansive and international, and we enjoyed at least one regional dish with every meal. Whether indoors or on the patio overlooking the hotel’s lawn and lake, the atmosphere is relaxed and casual.

The lobby and main dining room. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

The second space is the Bush Kitchen, which guests can reserve for private bookings. It’s truly unique, with lakeside dining at an outdoor kitchen that features regional Baghelkhandi cuisine.

Side note: We’ve never been more well-fed at both properties. Even when we declared we were going to have a light meal, our server would always bring us a special something extra.

Bar

Also known as the Lounge, guests can savor a morning coffee here before heading out for the day’s excursion and also sip cocktails from the bar’s creative menu. Drinks are inspired by the wildlife in both Bandhavgarh National Park and Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, which is set in Central India’s forests.

Pool and Fitness Center

The pond, pool and fitness center building. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

Following an early morning birdwatching session with Suru, one of the property’s naturalists, we spent an afternoon soaking up the sunshine beside the infinity pool, which sits directly on the lake. Meal service extends to the pool deck, so guests can enjoy the dining room’s menu without leaving their lounge chairs. The fitness center sits just off the pool and features treadmills, an elliptical, a bike, mats and weights.

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Spa

Asmi by Oberoi is the on-site spa, which also appears at a few other Oberoi properties in India. Here, you’ll find luxurious treatments like massages, wraps and facials, as well as breathwork, yoga and sound-bathing sessions. When you’ve just come off a 15-hour flight to India, a massage that promises to relieve your aches (and delivers) is just the ticket.

Accessibility

Common areas are largely accessible, with smooth, wide walking paths and a ramp leading from the side door into the main building. Guests with mobility issues should note that tents have a step before the entrance, and there is one fully accessible tent. Staff are eager to provide golf cart service and wheelchairs.

Best Things to Do Nearby

Jomhol the tiger walks through a herd of safari vehicles in Bandhavgarh National Park. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

Two nights prior to our afternoon safari, we met with Suru to get acquainted with the park and its wildlife. Though we drove out in the afternoon when wildlife are less active, we must have brought some luck; we came across the so-called tiger king of the area, Jomhol, as the sun dipped behind the trees. It was a majestic sighting for both of our first-ever safaris.

Planning tip: Cell phones are banned in India’s major tiger reserves and national parks, so bring a camera with you if you wish to capture photos or videos.

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Patio seating outside the dining room. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace

Left: Oberoi Rajgarh Palace's front facade. Right: View of Khajuraho from an upstairs walkway. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet (2)

About

Best for: Couples, intergenerational trips and safari enthusiasts

Location: Tehsil Rajnagar, Post Office, Rajgarh, Chandranagar, Madhya Pradesh 471101, India

Getting there: We drove five hours from Bandhavgarh to Khajuraho, but guests arriving from Delhi can fly directly to Khajuraho. The hotel is just 20 minutes from the airport.

Rooms: 66

Price rating: High-end

Amenities: Spa, two pools, fitness center, room service, pillow menu

Check-in/check-out: 2pm/12pm

History

This place is a palace. Literally. Built 350 years ago, with divine views of the Maniyagarh Hills, the Oberoi Rajgarh Palace has its own palace historian, with whom we took a guided tour of the grounds and palace. He informed us that the structure has served many purposes in its lifetime, including as government offices and a local school. Fully restored and opened as a hotel in November of 2025, it’s the most dazzling property at which I’ve had the opportunity to stay.

Why It’s Worth It

A courtyard between premier rooms with private gardens. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

With a 30-minute drive to UNESCO Hindu and Jain temples in one direction and 20 minutes to the tigers of Panna National Park in the other, guests are wonderfully situated near Khajuraho’s most remarkable sights. Back at the palace, a grand gate opens to a winding driveway that branches off to spacious villa suites and the lake, before continuing up to the main palace. Whether staying up at the palace or down the hill in a garden villa room, guests are treated to the ultimate royal experience. Just like at the Vindhyavilas hotel, the staff is incredibly attentive and always willing to ensure guests are comfortable.

The Rooms

Left: A colorful premier room with a private garden. Right: The bathroom's spacious and peaceful tub. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet (2)

Our premier garden rooms were stocked with all the amenities one could dream of, including a gorgeous ensuite bathroom with, once again, a cavernous tub and shower, as well as a private garden and terrace. My favorite part, however, was the colorful interior design that you hardly see at hotels anymore. Gorgeous hand-painted illustrations of forest landscapes on the walls, vibrant bed linens and blue tile in the bathroom – the interior design is just as inspired by the landscape as it is by the palace’s history. Other room options include palace suites, premier rooms with private pools and an entire villa.

Restaurants

Neerangan restaurant, sitting lakeside. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

Guests can dine between two unique spaces. The first, Neerangan, is set on the lake and serves Indian cuisine and international dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our most delightful bites included their paneer tikka (tandoor-cooked cottage cheese filled with a mango relish), matthe ke chaap (tandoor-cooked lamb chops marinated in spiced buttermilk) and the Cantonese prawns.

The second restaurant, Maanya, is up at the palace, and it’s exactly what you’d expect from a palace restaurant: high ceilings and opulent fixtures. Guests can choose from three menus: one inspired by regional cuisine, another fusing Indian and European influences, and a third that is entirely British. We tried the first two, and both were sensational (though we most preferred the first's regional flavors).

Bar

Amrava is the palace bar with extraordinary views of its magnificent facade. Sink into one of the outdoor couches and take in a live dance performance with a craft cocktail, or relax with a book by the fireplace inside.

Pools and Fitness Center

The lakeside pool with Asmi spa in the distance. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

There are two stunning temperature-controlled infinity pools - one up at the palace and another down at the rain-fed lake. It was too rainy on the days we visited to enjoy them, but both have sweeping lake views. Poolside dining is also available.

Similar to the Bandhavgarh hotel, Rajgarh Palace has an equally impressive gym with cardio machines, weights and views over the lake.

Spa

Guests will also discover an Asmi spa on the property. Its unique layout features tented rooms, not unlike the guest rooms at the Vindhyavilas property. They offer the same spa menu; the massages are just as soothing.

Accessibility

This property is accessible, but it’s sprawling, making it somewhat challenging for guests with mobility issues to get around unless they take full advantage of the golf carts. My advice: plan ahead. You can call reception and give them a time you’d like to be picked up from your room. They’ll always arrive a few minutes early. The hotel also offers accessible rooms and elevators up at the multi-story palace.

Best Things to Do Nearby

Left: A temple at the Khajuraho Group of Monuments. Right: A mother and baby deer in Panna National Park. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet (2)

Khajuraho Group of Monuments: We were the first visitors of the day on our guided tour of this UNESCO World Heritage Site, a collection of 22 (plus one, if you count the remnants found in excavation a few years ago) Hindu and Jain temples. These temples, built by the Chandela dynasty between 950 and 1050 AD, are completely interlocked, meaning the pieces are fit together like Legos - no glue or cement. I strongly recommend visiting with a guide to learn more about the symbolism behind the intricate carvings adorning the temples, which depict gods and goddesses, animals, soldiers, daily life and sexual imagery. Our guide explained that though they make up a small percentage of sculptures on the temple exteriors, the erotic carvings are quite famous and illustrate the Hindu concept of kāma (love, desire and pleasure). The hotel arranged our guided tour and ride to and from the monuments.

Safari in Panna National Park: We were up before the sun, guided by one of the palace naturalists, Khushi. The morning fatigue was far outweighed by the numerous wildlife sightings, including a female Bengal Tiger. We learned from Khushi that in 2008, the park’ s tiger population had fallen to zero. Since then, efforts to reintroduce tigers to the park have brought the population back up to more than 80 as of this year. Throughout the drive, we spotted a sloth bear, a female tiger, and many monkeys, deer and antelope.

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