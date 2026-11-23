The Northern Territory gets under your skin. Maybe it’s the heat or the remarkable landscapes. Most likely, it’s the people, who have a way of turning a visitor into one of the locals before you’ve finished your first conversation.

Territorians are independent, proud of doing things their own way and deeply attached to the place they call home. Some were born here. Others arrived intending to stay a few weeks and never quite got around to leaving. All of them are warm and welcoming, with a kind of humor that immediately puts you at ease. Perhaps because they love where they live so much, they are eager to share it, to show visitors why it is worthy of their devotion.

From Darwin’s tropical waterfront to the red dirt of Central Australia, these four locals offer a glimpse of the personalities and perspectives that make a journey through the Territory something you’ll never forget.

Manuel Pamkal

Aboriginal artist and cultural guide in Katherine

The Katherine Gorge in Nitmiluk National Park. Robert Harding Video/Shutterstock

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Manuel Pamkal, a storyteller with Dalabon Aboriginal Cultural Experiences near Katherine, has no shortage of tales to tell. Born in the bush, he didn’t see a white person until he was a teen, something that never fails to surprise the visitors on his tours.

He’s had his share of adventures, too. Once, when hunting buffalo with his Bunji (brother-in-law), Richard Miller, their Toyota suffered two flat tires and a broken radiator. With no spares, the two faced a very long walk home.

They made the most of it, walking all night to get back to camp, knowing the bush like the back of their hands. He carries spares now.

These days, when he’s not introducing visitors to Dalabon culture, you’re likely to find him fishing for turtle or black bream in the river, hunting or painting traditional rarrk designs, a technique that uses natural ochre pigments and fine brushes to create patterns of intersecting lines.

Beneath his good humor is a man deeply connected to Country. Pamkal believes visitors often arrive with little understanding of the relationship between Aboriginal people and the land, something that changes when they spend time with Traditional Owners.

“Visiting the country with Aboriginal people helps people understand. Being on Country is important.”

And if he did ever give up guiding? He’d still be fishing, painting and playing away on the didgeridoo. “Still telling stories anyway,” he insists.

Nannette Holliday

Travel writer and Airbnb host in Darwin

The Parap Village Saturday Market in Darwin. DLeng/Shutterstock

Nannette Holliday has a habit of arriving in Darwin for a short visit and staying considerably longer than planned.

The first time was in 1978, when she drove through the Northern Territory on a lap of Australia. Having grown up in Brisbane, she wanted to see what lay beyond the country’s east coast. Darwin impressed her enough that she spent three months exploring the Top End, poking around and discovering.

Two years later, she returned to visit a friend before Christmas, was offered a job and promptly relocated. She managed a car rental company before finding herself at a local television station, where she wrote advertisements and presented the weekday weather.

“Everyone talks to everyone in the NT,” she says of those early years, when her work brought her into contact with people from all walks of Territory life.

In 1986, frustrated by southern advertising agencies that didn’t understand their Territory clients, Holliday established her own agency. She ran the business for two decades before moving into government work in Canberra and eventually retiring to southern France.

But Darwin wasn’t finished with her.

In 2016, a friend asked her to return for eight weeks to help with a business. The timing coincided with Darwin’s glorious dry season, and Holliday found herself surrounded by old friends. Her previous life, this last iteration of it anyway, seemed much less suitable for her. She stayed in the Top End and planted her flag.

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Today, Holliday combines travel writing with hosting visitors in her Darwin home. A long-standing Airbnb Superhost, she’s become an official tourism advisor, helping guests plan itineraries that account for the startling wide-openness of the landscape.

Visitors, she says, are often surprised that Darwin, despite being a capital city, feels like an “oversized country town.”

Her recommended introduction begins at the Saturday Parap Village Markets, where, yes actually, laksa is a breakfast staple. From there, she suggests the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory, posthumous home to Sweetheart, the enormous saltwater crocodile (almost 5.1m long) notorious for attacking outboard motors.

For sunset, one of the very best things about Darwin, she favors Cullen Bay, preferably with locally caught fish and chips in her lap.

At 72, Holliday is embarking on another venture: a glossy biannual magazine celebrating Territory life, scheduled to launch in November 2026. “I’m obviously crazy,” she laughs.

Or maybe, she’s simply and fully a Territorian.

Rayleen Brown

Founder of Kungkas Can Cook in Alice Springs

Rayleen Brown of Kungkas Can Cook. Kungkas Can Cook

When Rayleen Brown looks at the desert surrounding Alice Springs, she sees something many visitors don’t: food, lots and lots of food.

Bush tomatoes, wattleseed and other native ingredients have sustained Aboriginal communities for generations. For Brown, a Ngangiwumirr and Eastern Arrernte woman, they’re also a meaningful way to share culture, while ensuring the women who hold traditional knowledge still benefit from its growing popularity.

Born up north, in Darwin, Brown spent her childhood traveling around the Northern Territory as her parents looked for work. Her love of cooking came from both parents, particularly her father, who carefully wrote down his recipes to pass along to family.

Her business, Kungkas Can Cook, began with a challenge. (Kungkas translates to women in several Aboriginal languages of Central Australia, including Pitjantjatjara and Yankunytjatjara.)

Brown and co-founder Gina Smith were asked to cater for a gathering of 100 Warlpiri women at Laramba, preparing meals and everything else that goes with them in an ordinary domestic kitchen. The women enjoyed the food so much that they encouraged Smith and Brown to establish a proper business.

They did, and their first professional assignment involved feeding 1000 performers at the Yeperenye Festival, despite having virtually no catering equipment.

More than two decades later, Kungkas Can Cook has helped introduce Central Australian bush foods to a much wider audience, while Brown has appeared as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia.

Her work extends well beyond the confines of the kitchen, though. Brown advocates for ethical harvesting along with the recognition of Aboriginal knowledge, and she sources wild-harvested ingredients directly from women in remote communities to help sustain livelihoods and cultural practices.

Visitors who discover her bush food might taste bush tomato chutney or ground wattleseed crackers alongside dried quandong and ground strawberry gum. Each dish, and each ingredient, opens a conversation about the Country it comes from.

Her affection for Alice Springs is equally compelling. In a published love letter to the town, she describes the feeling of returning home as the MacDonnell Ranges appear on the horizon.

“I can breathe again. You’re home, plain and simple.”

For Brown, the landscape holds stories that deserve to be heard and flavors that deserve to be appreciated. Her work ensures people leave with a better understanding of both.

Rob Woods

Founder of Ethical Adventures in the Top End

An Ethical Adventures tour with Rob Woods. Ethical Adventures

Rob Woods has a fairly enviable office. On a typical morning, he might be watching the mist rise over Berry Springs while his small tour group enjoys something else entirely.

“My guests are getting a geothermal massage underneath small waterfalls while eating hot homemade mango muffins and drinking morning tea on the edge of the creek. And this is work?”

As the founder of Ethical Adventures, Woods has spent years introducing visitors to the Top End, particularly the vast lands within Litchfield and Kakadu National Parks. But he believes there’s something unnamable about the Territory that goes well beyond its spectacular scenery.

“The Top End is not a location, but rather a state of mind.”

It’s a philosophy that informs his approach to guiding. Woods sees his role as helping visitors understand the environment they’re traveling through while encouraging them to question their preconceived assumptions.

“People have to be open and ready for the knowledge you want to give them,” he says. “Ego has no place in this process.” He doesn’t expect a few hours in the bush to transform anyone’s entire worldview, but believes even small changes in perspective are worthwhile.

“You’re not going to change the world in one discussion. Our role during the tours is to facilitate those changes.”

His seven-day program, The Search, takes this approach further, encouraging participants to develop a deeper understanding of the Territory through firsthand on-the-ground experience. The relationship between people and places is central to everything he does.

And although he’s spent years helping visitors discover the Top End, he suspects the Territory had something to teach him too.

“The NT has not changed me so much as the NT found me.”