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Champagne platters, an eye mask, a footrest, space to stretch your legs as you watch the clouds float by outside your window – business class (or even just premium economy) can feel like a hypothetical dream, but there are ways to get upgraded. While fully free upgrades are rare, maximize your chances with these tips.

For more travel tips, check out the Lonely Planet app.

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Join the Airline’s Loyalty Program

Frankfurt Airport, Germany. Hans Elmo/Shutterstock

The easiest first step is to sign up for the airline’s loyalty program when you book your ticket. It’s free to join, and each ticket will go toward status credit and help you move up in the upgrade queue. Elite members are the first in line for complimentary upgrades, and your odds get better the higher your tier. Attach your frequent flyer number to every booking to progress in status.

Use Points, Miles and Certificates

Applying miles to upgrade often costs far less than the price of a premium fare. Look for upgrade certificates that you earn through status or promotions too. Consider getting a credit card that is associated with your favorite airline; when signing up for the new card, check for upgrade perks or priority upgrade consideration.

Also check the airline’s app to bid on an upgrade. These opportunities to make an offer on a better seat open prior to your flight, and if you are successful, you’ll typically pay less for the upgrade than you would have if booking the higher fare to begin with.

Ask Politely at the Airport

While it doesn’t usually work these days, there’s no harm in simply asking for an upgrade. Approach your gate agent briefly and just ask if there are any upgrade options. If you’re an elite member, you can mention this politely. If you’re traveling for a honeymoon or anniversary, you can also mention that. Avoid acting entitled or demanding. Gate agents and flight attendants work hard to make sure that you get to where you’re going safely, and they don’t need anything else to worry about.