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One of the most frustrating parts of traveling is navigating the ever-changing rules of the sky. There are so many considerations when you need to cancel a flight or a flight gets canceled on you, and a tedious refund process is likely the last thing you want. Use this primer on flight refunds to get your money back so those funds can go to your next trip.

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Can You Get a Refund on a Canceled Flight?

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Mason Brighton/Shutterstock

In short, yes – if the airline cancels your flight and you decline the alternative, you are owed a full refund. When a flight is canceled or significantly changed (the definition of this varies from airline to airline), passengers are owed a full refund of the fare, taxes and any extra fees. Refunds must be prompt and for the full amount paid.

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However, if the airline rebooks you or offers you credit, you generally lose your right to a refund. Read the fine print, and analyze your options before accepting the first flight that the airline offers.

When Are You Entitled to a Refund for a Canceled Flight?

Whether your flight was canceled because of the weather, technical problems or staffing, the airline must provide a full refund. As for significant changes, the definition can really vary. This can mean anything from 3 hours for a domestic flight or 6 hours for an international one, or it can have to do with the number of connections needed or landing in a different airport.

As long as you turn down the alternative that the airline offers, you are entitled to a refund of your ticket price and any unused extra fees (like seat selection or a meal). However, airlines will not reimburse you for anything else you miss as a result. This includes, cruises, hotels and guided tours.

Can You Get a Refund if You Cancel the Flight Yourself?

When you buy your ticket, you can cancel within 24 hours of booking for a full refund. The only caveat is if your flight is fewer than 7 days out. As you’re purchasing your tickets, you’ll see options for nonrefundable or refundable fares. Basic economy tickets are often the most restrictive and will not offer flight credits or refunds after the initial 24 hours.

Depending on the airline’s policy, you may be able to show documents for situations like a death in the family or military deployment for an exception. You can also see what your travel insurance covers.

How to Request a Refund for a Canceled Flight, Step by Step

Flight cancellations in Berlin. Jiaye Liu/Shutterstock