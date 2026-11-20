China. The name alone conjures up vast imperial palaces, epic landscapes, pulsing cities and sensory overload. All the ingredients of adventure, for sure – but a family holiday?

In fact, a family trip to China is far easier to pull off than you might think. A range of visa-free entry options has streamlined the process of getting there, while getting around is equally smooth, whether you’re riding high-speed trains between megacities or zipping beneath them on sleek, accessible metro systems.

Technology has helped ease much of the old friction. Apps like Alipay make it a breeze to pay in restaurants, shops and tourist attractions, while DiDi (China’s Uber) lets you hop across town comfortably between sights –a boon when traveling as a family. And when it comes to choosing restaurant dishes for fussy eaters, translation apps have got you covered.

China is a country that dotes on children, so your own little travelers will draw plenty of friendly attention from locals. And where else can kids walk on the Great Wall, see giant pandas, and hurtle through dreamy landscapes on the world’s fastest passenger trains?

When it’s time to rest, the family adventures continue at Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts. Themed suites have been designed to delight and inspire young travelers, whether they dream of sleeping in an enchanted castle, heading off on safari or blasting into outer space. Adjoining rooms for grown-ups and a dedicated family concierge help make the whole trip a little more magical.

The only question is which part of China to visit first. Here are eight destinations for family adventures you’ll never forget.

Beijing

Best for: Climbing the Great Wall, rolling your own duck pancakes and exploring where emperors once lived

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Visitors walk along the Great Wall of China at Badaling near Beijing. Akimov Konstantin/Shutterstock

Beijing is where China’s dynastic past comes to life, with sprawling palaces and temples, and the spectacular Great Wall draped across mountains outside the city. But this is history on a colossal scale, and little legs will tire well before you’ve made it through the Forbidden City with its 980 buildings.

For a more manageable hit of imperial grandeur, Jingshan Park has knockout views over the Forbidden City’s rooftops, while Beihai Park next door, once the emperor’s private lake, gives you the grand setting without the effort: hire a battery-powered boat, let the kids take the wheel and enjoy the surroundings over a picnic of local snacks.

The best bet for a Great Wall excursion is the scenic stretch at Mutianyu, an hour outside the city. Ride a chairlift up to the watchtowers, marvel at the battlements winding over distant mountains, then zoom back down on a thrilling toboggan ride.

Beijing’s signature Peking duck is a winner with kids: there are no bones or strong spicy flavors, and rolling your own pancakes is half the fun. Siji Minfu roasts some of the city’s best, with thoughtful extras for young diners like wind-up duck toys and bibs.

For a break from all that tradition, Universal Beijing Resort serves up hi-tech rides and attractions inspired by Harry Potter, Kung Fu Panda and other favorites.

Try this: Turn the Mutianyu climb into a game by challenging kids to count the watchtowers on the way up.

A space-themed family suite at Shangri-La Shougang Park, Beijing. Shangi-La Group

Where to stay: Shangri-La Shougang Park, Beijing – Set in Shougang Park, a Beijing district with a long steel-making heritage, this hotel turns a stay into part of the family adventure. Dedicated features for little ones include seven themed children's suites (including the appealing Treetop Themed Family Suite), and "buds by Shangri-La," an indoor play space focused on sensory learning. The Questers by Shangri-La family program offers all sorts of fun packages – you could join a heritage handicraft workshop, get a family pass to the world's first immersive sci-fi theme park, or take a guided walk up Shijingshan mountain to a lofty pagoda with views over Shougang Park, visiting temples on the way.

Shanghai

Best for: Looking up in wonder at the skyline from the top deck of a river cruise boat

Families gaze at the skyscrapers of Pudong from the Bund in Shanghai. LMspencer/Shutterstock

Big, bright and packed with familiar comforts, Shanghai makes a wonderfully stress-free introduction to China for families. Start with a cruise along the Huangpu River, where you can snap family selfies on deck with the city’s spectacular skyline as a backdrop.

One of Shanghai’s most iconic skyscrapers, the 468m-tall Oriental Pearl TV Tower is practically a one-stop shop for family entertainment. Along with glass-floored observation decks, there’s a feature-packed history museum, a VR roller coaster, game arcades and even a revolving restaurant. Next door, the Shanghai Aquarium, one of Asia’s largest, showcases everything from sharks and electric eels to the endangered Yangtze alligator.

Shanghai is a leafy, walkable city, with stylish pedestrianized districts such as Xintiandi, where you can shop and stroll, ice cream in hand, and take your pick of international restaurants for dinner.

Shanghai Disneyland, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2026, puts a Chinese spin on Mickey and Minnie, while younger kids will get a kick out of the brand new LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort, connected to downtown Shanghai by train.

Try this: On the river cruise, set kids the task of spotting the Oriental Pearl TV Tower from the deck.

Where to stay: Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai – This respected Shangri-La Group hotel sits beside Century Park, Pudong’s “green lung.” It connects directly to the Hua Mu Rd station on Metro Line 7, so getting to Shanghai's sights is easy. Families can choose from a fun selection of Questers-themed rooms, and kids will love burning off energy in the Indoor Kids Adventure Zone.

Hangzhou

Best for: Boating and biking around West Lake, and wandering through tea plantations

A boat on West Lake at Hangzhou. Greg Elms for Lonely Planet

If Shanghai is China’s modern face, Hangzhou, just over 30 minutes away by high-speed rail, is one of its oldest and most eulogized cities. Marco Polo called it “the finest and noblest in the world,” while the Chinese have a famous saying: “Above is heaven, below is Hangzhou.”

At the heart of it all is West Lake, a poetic Chinese landscape of willow-fringed shores, pagodas and wooded hills. It’s an easy-going change of pace from the city, with boat rides between the islands, bikes to hire for exploring the famous causeways, and plenty of places to stop for drinks and snacks.

Beyond the lake, the hills around Longjing Village are covered in neat rows of tea bushes, producing Dragon Well green tea, one of the most prized in China. It’s a lovely area to explore, with winding paths through the plantations, traditional tea houses and little villages where kids can see where tea comes from, and you can stop to sip a freshly brewed cup.

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Try this: From the boat, challenge kids to find the pagodas dotted around West Lake.

Where to stay: The Silk Lakehouse, Shangri-La Hangzhou – This atmospheric, 68-room boutique hotel on the shores of West Lake is styled like a Jiangnan silk merchant’s home. Every guest gets a host who can arrange hands-on cultural experiences, from tea ceremonies to silk weaving and fan making.

Chengdu

Best for: Getting up close with giant pandas, and seeing the world’s biggest Buddha

Baby panda cubs resting at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, Sichuan. Kiszon Pascal/Getty Images

In the green heart of Sichuan Province, Chengdu is the home of China’s most adored and cherished icon, the giant panda. There are just under 2,000 pandas roaming wild in the bamboo forests, and around 800 bred in captivity, some of which you can visit at Chengdu’s Giant Panda Breeding Research Base, the world’s leading research center of its kind.

Arrive early, when the pandas are most active, and watch them clamber through trees, tumble over one another and munch their way through heaps of bamboo. Kids can learn more at the on-site museum, with interactive exhibits exploring their lives, unusual biology and the conservation efforts helping to protect them.

For an outing beyond the city, you can’t top the UNESCO-listed Leshan Giant Buddha, two hours away by car. At 71m tall, it’s the world’s largest stone-carved Buddha, chiseled into a riverside cliff more than 1,200 years ago. Take a boat ride for the best view of this seated colossus towering above the rushing water, or descend the steps from his enormous head down to his feet – both of his big toes are 8.5m long!

Try this: Arrive early and see who can spot the first panda munching bamboo.

City views from a Questers Executive Family Suite at the Shangri-La Chengdu. Shangi-La Group

Where to stay: Shangri-La Chengdu – Staying at this stylish hotel by the Jinjiang River offers a bit of extra adventure for small travelers. At check-in, kids are given a lamp so they can find their way to their own personal hideout – a Questers Playhouse, found in the Questers Executive Family Suites and Questers Riverview Family Rooms, which face the Jinjiang River. The playhouses have a slide and are decorated with embroidered badges featuring Chengdu icons, such as Sichuan noodles, chuan chuan skewers and bronze masks from the ancient Sanxingdui site. If they complete a quest, young guests can take home a personalized keepsake.

Kunming

Best for: Discovering the rich ethnic diversity of Yunnan province

Limestone pinnacles in the Stone Forest near Kunming, Yunnan. chojj/Shutterstock

While much of China bakes in the summer heat, Kunming is, to quote Goldilocks, just right – a child-friendly 75°F (24°C) during the day, earning it the nickname “City of Eternal Spring.” Yunnan’s capital is the modern gateway to one of China’s most ethnically diverse provinces, where dozens of minority groups have their own traditions, festivals and food.

For a colorful, family-oriented introduction, Yunnan Nationalities Village, on the shore of Dianchi Lake, offers a themed taster of traditional architecture, handicrafts and cultural performances. Better still, hop on a high-speed train to Dali, a place famous for its Bai ethnic culture, and explore its traditional streets and ornate gateways set against the fabulous scenery of Cangshan Mountain and Erhai Lake.

Around 90 minutes outside Kunming, the Stone Forest is an extraordinary natural playground for young explorers: a maze of limestone pinnacles, some looking like animals, monsters and petrified trees, with plenty of winding paths and hidden nooks to investigate.

Try this: At Yunnan Nationalities Village, challenge kids to spot as many different traditional costumes as they can.

A camper-shaped bed and play space in a Wildwood Camper Family Themed Suite at Shangri-La Kunming. Shangri-La Group

Where to stay: Shangri-La Kunming – Opened in April 2026 and styled like a tea merchant’s mansion, this attractive Kunming hotel offers families an engaging gateway to Yunnan’s cultural traditions. In the Questers Family Room, kids can explore the city and its culture through storytelling sessions and themed activities – a perfect warm-up before you head out to meet Yunnan’s diverse communities in person. Themed rooms and suites add to the family appeal.

Hong Kong

Best for: Whooshing up to Victoria Peak on a vintage funicular railway, then hitting the beach

The Peak Tram climbs up Victoria Peak in Hong Kong. Siraphop Mahankasuvan/Shutterstock

In Hong Kong, kids can go from skyscraper thrills to sandy beaches, boat rides and jungle trails, all in a day’s adventure. Kick things off with a ride up to Victoria Peak on the white-knuckle Peak Tram, Asia’s oldest funicular railway. The steep ascent through apartment towers and tropical forest is a genuine thrill, while the vertigo-inducing skyline views up top are unforgettable.

Getting around Hong Kong is half the fun, whether you’re splashing across Victoria Harbour on the Star Ferry, or rattling through the city streets on the upper deck of a “ding ding” – the city’s iconic double-decker trams.

Hong Kong Disneyland has the world’s first standalone Frozen-themed zone, but don’t overlook homegrown Ocean Park, with its thrill rides, water park and zoo, home to giant pandas. Both theme parks have dedicated stops on the MTR, Hong Kong’s swish subway system.

When it’s time to hit the beach, Repulse Bay is a great bet for families, with soft white sand, a sheltered bay, and plenty of family-friendly restaurants, cafés and playgrounds just back from the shore.

After dark, Hong Kong puts on a show. See the skyline ablaze for the nightly Symphony of Lights, which lights up the harborfront like a Christmas tree, then dive into Temple Street Night Market with its colorful toy stalls, opera singers and tasty street snacks.

Try this: On the Star Ferry, challenge kids to spot as many different kinds of boats as they can on Victoria Harbour.

A tram-shaped bed and play space at the Island Shangri-La in Hong Kong. Shangi-La Group

Where to stay: Island Shangri-La – With kids in tow in Hong Kong, take the elevator to the Family Floor on the 45th level of this gleaming tower in the Admiralty district, where the lobby is styled like a Hong Kong train station. Beyond, 21 themed rooms and suites await, with kid-friendly features ranging from tram-inspired bunk beds to an underwater room with a bed and play space shaped like a submarine. Families gather in The Hangout, a shared living, dining and play area, while The Pantry is a dedicated space with feeding and laundry facilities and everything else needed for traveling with younger kids. Questers packages here may include a treasure hunt in nearby Hong Kong Park, a kids’ travel journal with a Polaroid camera, or a dim sum and tea workshop giving kids a taste of Hong Kong’s cultural heritage.

Guangzhou

Best for: Cultural discovery and kid-friendly dim sum treats like BBQ pork buns and egg custard tarts

A cruise on the Pearl River in Guangzhou. Bruno Malfondet/Getty Images

Guangzhou offers a different flavor of China, with ancient sites, traditional medicine markets and delicious dim sum restaurants hawking sweet, doughy treats that kids love. Martial arts legend Bruce Lee’s family roots lie in the surrounding province of Guangdong, though the city’s history stretches back much further.

At the Mausoleum of the Nanyue King, little adventurers can descend into a genuine 2,000-year-old royal tomb, where the ruler Zhao Mo was buried with thousands of jade pieces and an extraordinary collection of grave goods. It’s a rare chance to get up close to the world of ancient Chinese kings.

For a more sensory adventure, head to Qingping Chinese Medicine Market, where stalls piled with dried roots, bark, herbs and other traditional remedies create a jumble of unfamiliar sights and smells. Then take it slow on Shamian Island, strolling beneath banyan trees past elegant colonial buildings and riverside cafés.

In the evening, climb aboard a Pearl River night cruise to watch Guangzhou’s glittering skyline unfold along the water, and see the nightly color-changing displays on the spectacular Canton Tower.

Try this: In the Nanyue King’s tomb, see how many of the jade pieces kids can spot.

Where to stay: Shangri-La Guangzhou – Set on the banks of the Pearl River, with a 1000-sq-meter outdoor pool and loads of child-focused facilities, this popular hotel is an urban oasis for families. Kids can bed down in a Super Wings-themed family room or suite with sweeping river views.

Shenzhen

Best for: Seeing China’s most futuristic face, and browsing tech markets full of gadgets

A busy shopping zone in Shenzhen. Siraphop Mahankasuvan/Shutterstock

Erupting from the marshy Pearl River Delta in just a couple of decades, towering Shenzhen is one of China’s youngest, most tech-forward cities. For gadget-loving kids, the electronics markets are a riot, selling mini drones, toy robots and other ingenious gizmos, often at bargain prices. More ambitious young engineers can even pick up components to build their own devices, getting a hands-on taste of the ecosystem behind China’s tech boom.

For a dose of retro fun, Window of the World is a beloved Shenzhen institution, packing miniature versions of famous global landmarks into one landscaped park. In the same area you’ll find Happy Valley with its rides and coasters, and Splendid China Folk Village, showcasing Chinese architecture and traditional customs. A monorail links the trio, making it easy to hop between them.

Orbiting downtown are several fascinating “urban villages,” long since swallowed up by Shenzhen’s rapid growth. At Dafen Oil Painting Village, local artists mass-produce Van Gogh’s Sunflowers and other famous paintings, along with wacky mash-ups like a Minions take on the Mona Lisa. Many of the galleries have pay-to-use easels and oil paints, letting kids create their own masterpieces.

Try this: At Dafen, let kids pick a famous painting and paint their own version at an easel.

Where to stay: Shangri-La Nanshan, Shenzhen – Small travelers who like the high life will love this one. Guest rooms sit between the 67th and 75th floors, with panoramic views over Shenzhen Bay. The views don't stop there: the indoor pool on the 77th floor looks out over the Shenzhen skyline, and the Hongshuwan South Station metro station is just 100m away.

China Tips for Family Trips

Observation pods on the roof of the Canton Tower in Guangzhou, China. iamlukyeee/Shutterstock