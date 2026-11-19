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Alaska feels so much more vast and wild than anywhere else in the USA. You can drive for miles without seeing another soul, hike through one of the country’s largest national parks, gawk at massive glaciers and come across a moose on a bike ride.

Alaska also has the largest percentage of Native people of any state, and they’ve historically been left out of the tourism space despite calling this land home for thousands of years. In 1971, the state passed the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act to essentially return the land to Native communities and promote economic development. These Native corporations have opened travel experiences around the state, meaning the money that you spend goes back to Native groups and shareholders.

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Here are five of the best Indigenous-owned experiences to book on your next trip to Alaska.

To continue planning your trip, check out the Lonely Planet app or our Alaska guidebook.

1. Kantishna Roadhouse in Denali National Park

Kantishna Roadhouse in Denali National Park. Acacia Gabriel/Lonely Planet

Deep in the heart of Denali National Park, Kantishna Roadhouse is a remote, all-inclusive lodge with easy access to some of the park’s best hikes, biking and wildlife. There are only 33 cabins, so the whole experience feels very intimate and communal, like a big summer camp where you wake up every morning and choose which activities to do that day.

The Doyon Native Corporation, which represents the interior of Alaska and owns the lodge, prioritizes hiring Alaska Native staff members who are happy to share about their culture and heritage. Throughout the property, you will find jewelry, books and even napkin rings that were created by local Native artists.

2. Icy Strait Point in Hoonah

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Icy Strait Point is the first Indigenous-owned cruise destination – one of few in the world. We spent the morning whale watching and got caught in the middle of two pods of orcas, which was so incredible and breathtaking. You’ll also likely see humpback whales, sea lions and otters.

The world’s largest ZipRider takes you through the trees and lets you appreciate the views. Finish the day with a kayaking excursion, an Alaska Crabby Bloody Mary at the Crab House or a tour of the salmon cannery.

Icy Strait Point is owned by Huna Totem, a Tlingit village corporation that represents shareholders with ties to Hoonah and Glacier Bay. It creates local jobs and makes Tlingit culture a part of the experience.

Planning tip: Many cruises stop at Icy Strait Point, but you can also visit as a day trip from Juneau via seaplane.

3. Sealaska Heritage Center in Juneau

Sealaska Heritage Center in Juneau. Acacia Gabriel/Lonely Planet

If you’re passing through Juneau, visit Sealaska Heritage Center to learn about Native culture, art and history. It also has a fantastic gift shop with authentic Alaska Native art, jewelry and handcrafted goods. If you forgot a beanie or were hoping for a unique souvenir from your trip, this is the place to go to.

Sealaska Heritage Institute educates tour operators on how to represent Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian cultures accurately and respectfully. If you visit Alaska by cruise, you can suggest that your cruise or tour operator participates in one of its trainings.

4. Totem Pole Trail in Juneau

Totem pole in Juneau. Acacia Gabriel/Lonely Planet

Over 1.7 million large-ship cruise passengers pass through Juneau every season, and each one walks past the Kootéeyaa Deiyí (Totem Pole Trail) as they stroll along the waterfront. Each totem pole represents a clan’s history, crest and stories, which you can learn about using the Totem Trail Map. These were constructed with support from the Mellon Foundation’s Monuments Project, which allowed Sealaska to hire master carvers and train apprentices in this traditional art form.

Book a guided walking tour with Alaska Native Tour to connect more deeply with the stories of the people and places that each totem pole represents.

5. Portage Glacier Cruise in Girdwood

Clockwise from top left: The Portage Glacier Cruise office, passing the glacier in the boat, the glacier from a distance. Acacia Gabriel/Lonely Planet (3)

Owned and operated by Doyon, Limited and the Huna Totem Corporation, a Portage Glacier Cruise floats by waterfalls, steep mountain cliffs and floating ice on its way to the Portage Glacier. The boat has a heated indoor cabin as well as an open-air deck, giving you two options for viewing the glacier depending on Alaska’s famous weather.

Planning tip: Pair a Portage Glacier Cruise with an introduction to Alaska’s legendary sled dog culture and meet some of the puppies in training.

Acacia Gabriel visited Alaska on the invitation of the Doyon, Limited and the Huna Totem Corporation. Lonely Planet does not accept freebies in exchange for positive coverage.