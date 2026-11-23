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As the world’s sixth-largest country, Australia is massive – we’re talking 200,000km of coastline, nearly as many beaches and landscapes that range from red desert to tropical rainforest to alpine peaks. You’d need weeks to even just skim its surface.

But what if you’ve only got 2 weeks of holiday, which with flight times, leaves you with less than 10 days to explore? Is it still possible to visit the country’s highlights with such limited time?

I put this idea to the test on a recent trip with the travel-planning experts at Lonely Planet Journeys, and I’m happy to report that the answer is a resounding “yes.”

Regardless of whether your trip is self-guided or you want to leave the itinerary up to Lonely Planet Journeys' pros, here are the top seven destinations and activities that you shouldn’t miss on your 10-day trip to Australia.

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Snorkel or Dive on the Great Barrier Reef

Snorkeling on the Great Barrier Reef near Port Douglas. EQRoy/Shutterstock

The Great Barrier Reef takes the top spot on this list because we suspect it’s also number one on your list.

Although the reef has been adversely affected by mass coral bleaching events (with another predicted for the summer of 2026–27 due to El Niño), it’s resilient. Brightly colored parrot fish catch the light as they dart through underwater caverns, and large schools of tiny iridescent chromis form shimmering walls that you can swim through. And yes, chances are you’ll even find “Nemo” (clownfish) hidden amongst the anemones.

The reef stretches for more than 2300km along the coast of Queensland, meaning you can jump on a dive or snorkel boat pretty much anywhere from Bundaberg all the way north to Cooktown. But for those tight on time, you’ll likely want to start your Australian adventure in Tropical North Queensland. Countless dive boats depart from Cairns daily, but I recommend heading an hour further north to the resort town of Port Douglas.

Tours departing from Port Douglas are more intimate in size, meaning you’ll have one-on-one time with the marine biologists who work on the reef, more support if you’re new to snorkeling or doing an intro dive, and lower chances of getting someone else’s fins in your face. ABC Reef Safaris, for example, has one staff member onboard for every four guests.

Got more time? No two dive sites are the same and they change from year to year, so it’s worth doing more than two trips to the reef. For big marine life – including humpback whales and a famed pink manta ray – try Lady Elliot Island at the reef’s southern end.

Learn About Australia’s Indigenous People

Juan Walker, a Kuku Yalanji guide and owner of Walkabout Cultural Adventures, takes a group mud crabbing near the Daintree Rainforest. Jessica Lockhart/Lonely Planet

With the peaks of the Main Coast Range serving as our backdrop, we wandered through the ocean flats holding long spears, looking for dark shadows of mud crabs below the water’s surface. An unlucky one would become our afternoon snack. Later, we stood in calf-deep mangrove mud hunting for mussels and tasting green ants directly off a tree, their abdomens creating a satisfying and zingy pop in our mouths.

Australia’s best First Nations experiences don’t involve costumes or performances. Instead, they provide the opportunity to interact with locals on their home turf, like we did with Juan Walker, a Kuku Yalanji man and the owner of Walkabout Cultural Adventures. His approachable half-day tour introduces visitors to the environment of the Daintree Rainforest and bush tucker, while also covering the difficult history of Australia’s colonization and the Stolen Generation.

With more than 65,000 years of history and hundreds of distinct nations spread across the country – each with their own history, language and cultural traditions – there are dozens of ways to learn more about the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, no matter your itinerary.

Got more time? Combine Walkabout Cultural Adventures with Backcountry Bliss, an ethereal experience floating down the crystal-clear (and crocodile-free) waters of the Mossman River under the canopy of the Daintree Rainforest.

Spot Aussie Animals on a Wildlife Safari

A kangaroo and her joey in the Atherton Tablelands. Jessica Lockhart/Lonely Planet

Kangaroos bounding through an open paddock with joeys hanging out their pouches; a platypus surfacing on the calm surface of a creek; and a tree kangaroo swaying high above in its treetop perch – these were just a handful of the endemic animals I saw on a day trip with FNQ Nature Tours.

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Even if you’ve only got a short time in Australia, you don’t need to visit a wildlife park to see the country’s most iconic species. Instead, head inland from Cairns to the Atherton Tablelands, where you can see them in the wild. The rainforest plateau is home to dinosaur-like cassowaries, towering curtain fig trees and stunning waterfalls to cool off in. Book a tour with a skilled wildlife-watching tour company, that will help you spot even well-camouflaged animals, such as Boyd’s forest dragons and red-legged pademelons (a type of macropod) hidden amongst the trees.

Got more time? Kangaroo Island, in South Australia, is renowned for its wildlife. Spend 2 nights here and you may spot echidnas or koalas, while kangaroo, wallaby and sea lion sightings are practically guaranteed.

Watch Sunrise over Uluṟu

The Red Centre at sunrise. Jessica Lockhart/Lonely Planet

After days in the lush green of Tropical North Queensland, the deep red of Australia’s outback can come as an unexpected, yet welcome, contrast. To get to the heart of the Red Centre, fly from Cairns to Yulara, the gateway to Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa National Park. It’s best known for the monolith at its center, Uluṟu (formerly known as Ayers Rock), alongside the 36 domes of nearby Kata Tjuṯa. Geological formations aside, there’s a surprising amount of things to do in this remote region.

At minimum, you’ll want to spend 2 nights at Ayers Rock Resort, since watching sunset and sunrise over Uluṟu and Kata Tjuṯa is a must. But you can also walk around the base of Uluṟu, where guides will point out ancient rock drawings and provide insight into ancient and contemporary Aṉangu culture. Or, in the evening, watch 1200 drones illuminate the sky in Wintjiri Wiṟu, the world’s largest show of its kind, which brings a chapter of the Mala story to life. Sunrise light shows, helicopter and camel rides, dot-painting workshops and bush tucker (native food) high-tea experiences are also on offer.

Got more time? Dedicate an additional night to stargazing in the Northern Territory, which is home to one of the world’s newest International Dark Sky Sanctuaries.

Explore Sydney Harbour

Sydney's Opera House and Harbour. Jessica Lockhart/Lonely Planet

There’s a reason why visitors and locals alike wax poetic about Sydney’s Harbour, an inlet that stretches roughly 19km inland, with more than 240km of shoreline. It’s impossible to miss, with dining and entertainment precincts lining its edges, including Darling Harbour, Barangaroo and the Rocks. Meanwhile, Circular Quay is where you’ll find its two architectural highlights: the Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge.

However, seeing the harbor from the shoreline is entirely different than seeing it from directly on the water.

“If you don’t get on the harbor, it’s like going to Paris and not seeing the Eiffel Tower,” says Mark Dalgleish, owner of Sydney Harbour Boat Tours. “It’s what defines Sydney and it’s like nowhere else in Australia.”

With a tour operator like Sydney Harbour Boat Tours, you’ll have the opportunity to visit (and even swim in) hidden coves and bays, learn more about the waterway’s marine wildlife and history, and see the front of some of Sydney’s most luxurious and historic houses.

For a budget version, jump on the Sydney to Manly ferry, a public transit boat that covers a fraction of the same territory for a fraction of the cost.

Got more time? A backstage tour of the Sydney Opera House will give you access to areas of the building not typically open to the public, including sets of current productions. You’ll learn why there isn’t any green in the green room and walk out onto the Concert Hall’s stage – a space where the likes of Ella Fitzgerald and Prince have performed.

Taste Modern Australian Food

Everyone knows that Australians love a beer and a chicken “parmie.” But Australia’s food scene isn’t all sausage sizzles and fairy bread – the best meals highlight the country’s fresh seafood and produce, Asian cooking techniques, British heritage and native ingredients (called “bush tucker”).

So, it only makes sense to dedicate one afternoon of your time in Sydney to stuffing your face. There are a number of tours to choose from, including affordable group outings (try Local Sauce) and bespoke private groups.

We opted for the latter, heading into trendy Surry Hills with Splendour Tailored Tours. We started out sampling Australia’s legendary flat whites (you can thank the Italian immigrants for the intense coffee snobbery), paired with classic treats including finger buns (a doughy treat topped with icing and slathered with a generous knob of butter) and lamingtons (sponge cake soaked in chocolate and rolled in coconut). The highlight though, was a meal at the colorful and compact Mishy’s, which was named NSW’s Best Australian Contemporary Restaurant in 2026.

Don’t have time for a full tour? You won’t miss out. Even our meal at the Shangri-La Sydney was far from humdrum hotel fare. With the lights of Sydney Harbour sparkling below, it has one of the best restaurant views in the city, with a menu specializing in hyper-local foods to match: Sydney rock oysters, smoked tuna from nearby Ulladulla and grilled Yamba prawns.

Got more time? Swing by the Sydney Fish Market, a state-of-the-art waterfront facility that opened in 2026. Choose your rock lobster, fish or abalone fresh from the tanks and have it prepared to your tastes.

Hike in the Blue Mountains

The Three Sisters and the Jamison Valley in the Blue Mountains. Jessica Lockhart/Lonely Planet.

Perhaps the thing that surprises visitors most about Australia is just how mountainous it is – provided you’re not envisioning the high snowy peaks of the Alps. The Great Dividing Range runs for roughly 3700km down the length of Australia’s East Coast.

The Blue Mountains, a couple hours outside Sydney, is just one small part of this range – but it’s arguably one of its most beautiful sections, with sandstone escarpments, vast valleys of eucalypts that create a “blue” haze and countless waterfalls. There are hikes here for every skill and fitness level, from the short, sweet and relatively flat, to more intense multiday affairs.

Getting to the Blue Mountain from Sydney is also easy: you can hop on the train from Central Station and disembark at Wentworth Falls, Katoomba, Leura or Blackheath. Or book a private or group tour to cover even more territory on a day trip from the city.

Got more time? From the south of Tasmania to the green peaks of Queensland, Australia’s mountain regions offer up incredible views and ecosystems. One of my favorites is the Gold Coast Hinterland, where you can stay on top of the world at spots like O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat directly in Lamington National Park.

A Sample Itinerary for a 10-day Trip to Australia

Day 1: Fly to Cairns and transfer to Port Douglas.

Day 2: Take a day trip to the Great Barrier Reef.

Day 3: Learn more about Australia’s Aboriginal people and explore the Daintree Rainforest.

Day 4: Spend a day with wildlife on the Atherton Tablelands.

Day 5: Fly from Cairns to Yulara. Arrive at Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa National Park in time for sunset.

Day 6: Experience sunrise and immersive light shows at Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa National Park.

Day 7: Fly from Yulara to Sydney. Explore the vibrant harbor city on foot, including the Botanic Gardens and the Opera House.

Day 8: In the morning, head out on Sydney Harbour. Spend your afternoon on a food tour of the city’s hottest neighborhoods.

Day 9: Take a day trip to the Blue Mountains. Return to Sydney for your final evening in Australia.

Day 10: Wave goodbye to Australia.

Being time-constrained doesn’t mean you have to compromise on immersive and memorable experiences that will connect you with locals. If you’re thinking about traveling to Australia, let our planning experts do the work, so you can get the most out of even a limited amount of time.

Jessica Lockhart visited Australia at the invitation of Lonely Planet Journeys. Lonely Planet does not accept freebies for positive coverage.

As Custodians of the land, Aṉangu hold the Mala story from Kaltukatjara to Uluṟu. To share their story, RAMUS designed and produced an artistic platform using drones, light and sound to create an immersive storytelling experience.