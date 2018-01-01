This rural village sprouted around its famous monastery in medieval times. Its location on a basalt plateau overlooking the Vorotan River is quite spectacular.

There is plenty of scope for short hikes in the surrounding area. One trail from the village leads to Svarants (population 250), a hamlet 20 minutes’ walk away on the other side of the valley. Another trail heads north to the top of Petroskhatch mountain, 4km from Tatev (the return-trip hike takes under three hours).

The most popular hike is downhill from Tatev to Mets Anapad, an overgrown 17th-century church. This takes 2½ hours.

Organised hikes in the gorge leave Tatev at 10am and 2pm (two-hour trail, AMD10,000) and at 11am (seven-hour trail, AMD20,000). Book at the Wings of Tatev Aerial Tramway ticket office in Halidzor.

If you're hiking or driving to Tatev rather than taking the aerial tramway, stop off to see Satan’s Bridge, located on the road halfway between the cable car and Tatev village. Legend tells that centuries ago, villagers fleeing a rebel army were blocked by the raging river. Before the invaders attacked, a bridge was magically created by a huge falling rock and the people were saved.

Just uphill from the monastery is the Tatev Tourism Information Centre & Cafe run by the extremely helpful English- and Italian-speaking Anna Arshakyan. This is the place to ask about hikes in the area (Anna can organise guides), travel around the region and B&Bs where you can spend the night.

