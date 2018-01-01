Welcome to Tatev
There is plenty of scope for short hikes in the surrounding area. One trail from the village leads to Svarants (population 250), a hamlet 20 minutes’ walk away on the other side of the valley. Another trail heads north to the top of Petroskhatch mountain, 4km from Tatev (the return-trip hike takes under three hours).
The most popular hike is downhill from Tatev to Mets Anapad, an overgrown 17th-century church. This takes 2½ hours.
Organised hikes in the gorge leave Tatev at 10am and 2pm (two-hour trail, AMD10,000) and at 11am (seven-hour trail, AMD20,000). Book at the Wings of Tatev Aerial Tramway ticket office in Halidzor.
If you're hiking or driving to Tatev rather than taking the aerial tramway, stop off to see Satan’s Bridge, located on the road halfway between the cable car and Tatev village. Legend tells that centuries ago, villagers fleeing a rebel army were blocked by the raging river. Before the invaders attacked, a bridge was magically created by a huge falling rock and the people were saved.
Just uphill from the monastery is the Tatev Tourism Information Centre & Cafe run by the extremely helpful English- and Italian-speaking Anna Arshakyan. This is the place to ask about hikes in the area (Anna can organise guides), travel around the region and B&Bs where you can spend the night.
Top experiences in Tatev
Tatev activities
Full-Day Trip to Areni, Tatev Monastery and Khndzoresk Caves
The tour starts at 9am from the local operators office, then you'll board a climate-controlled vehicle for the trip to southern Armenia, with the first stop of the day at the historic village of Areni. Tour a wine factory to learn what makes Areni wines so distinctive, and see the distinctive architecture of the 14th-century St. Astvatsatsin Church.Continue to Tatev Monastery, once the wealthiest medieval monastery in Armenia and a strategic center of the kingdom. Discover the secret passageways that linked the monastery and outside world during tumultuous times, then ride the Wing of Tatev, an aerial tramway stretching 3.5 miles (5.7 km.) across the River Vorotan Gorge, linking Tatev Monastery with a hill by the village of Halidzor. Take a break for lunch at a restaurant near Wings of Tatev, choosing between four set menus (own expense). The last stop of the day is Khndzoresk, a village that's famous for natural stone carpets and homes built directly into mountain caves, which also served as a stronghold for Syunik during the 18th-century national liberation movement.Following your time at Khndzoresk, begin the return trip to Yerevan, where this tour concludes at the original departure point.
Full-Day Trip to Areni Winery and Tatev Monastery from Yerevan
The tour starts at 09.00am from the local operator's office. You will be driven to the Southern part of Armenia, the first stop is at the village of Areni that is in the Vayots Dzor region. This sunny village is famous for its wine assortments. Due to its specific flavor and delicate taste "Areni" wine has a respectful place among the best Armenian wines. The visit to the wine factory of the village will serve a good testimony. The St. Astvatsatsin church built by skillful architect and sculpture Momik is in Areni village, too.The next stop is Tatev monastery, which used to be the wealthiest medieval monastery in Armenia. Besides being a religious center Tatev was also the important strategical center of Syunik kingdom. Being situated on a naturally defended place Tatev monastery has always been an impenetrable fortress. In non-stable political conditions the several secret passages in the the fortress led the way to the canyon and served as a link between the monastery and external world.Next, you will visit the aerial tramway called Wings of Tatev. The 5.7-kilometer rope-way was built within 11 months, and passes through a deep gorge of the River Vorotan and over hills covered with lush forests. The tramway is supported by three towers between its two terminals. One terminal is on a hill overlooking the village of Halidzor and the other is near Tatev Monastery, on the road to Tatev village. Two cabins operate at once, traveling in opposite directions. Lunch (personal expense) will be held in a local restaurant near the rope-way station. One can choose the meal between 4 offered options in the vehicle before arrival to the restaurant and pay on the spot. The last stop is Shaki waterfall being located in one of the coziest and nicest corners of Syunik, gloriously opens its striking beauty to all admirers.Drop off point is back at the operators office in Central Yerevan.
Explore the South of Armenia in 5 days
Day1: Pick up from the airport and transfer to the hotel. Short sightseeing tour in Yerevan, during which you’ll get acquainted with the capital of Armenia. Tour to the only pagan temple left in Armenia – Garni. Nowadays the ruins of the royal palace and the bathroom with a stunning mosaic work can be found near the temple. Tour to Geghard monastery, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Back to Yerevan. (L) Day2: Breakfast at the hotel. Tour to one of the three holy places in Armenia, Khor Virap monastery. Tour to Areni, a village in the Vayots Dzor province of Armenia best known for its wine production. Then comes Noravank, 13th-century Armenian monastery. Overnight in Jermuk. (L) Day3: Tour in spa city Jermuk. Then comes Khndzoresk, famous for its canyon with picturesque rock formations and ancient cave settlement. The artificial caves, some of which are currently used as stables and warehouses, used to be inhabited till the 1950s. Here the 160-meter long swinging bridge connects the two banks of the village, old and new Khndzoresk. You'll visit the Armenian Stonehenge - Karahunj. Overnight in Goris. (D) Day4: Tour to Tatev, 9th-century Armenian Apostolic monastery. The monastic complex stands on the edge of a deep gorge of the Vorotan River. To get to the monastery we'll take the cable car Wings of Tatev, that holds the record for longest non-stop double track cable car. Tour to Lake Sevan, the largest body of water in Armenia and the Caucasus region, and one of the largest freshwater high-altitude lakes in Eurasia. On our way we'll visit Selim, which is the best preserved of all medieval caravanserais in Armenia, Noratus, medieval cemetery with a large number of early khachkars and Sevanavank monastery. Overnight in Sevan. (D) Day5: Tour to Tsaghkadzor, the ski resort, with forests and an ancient monastery Kecharis (11-13th centuries). Tsaghkadzor is one of the places in Armenia, where people go in summer to get away from the city life and the heat, for the fresh air in the mountains. In winter, the town is completely overtaken by skiers and people who just want to relax and enjoy the snow and scenery. The name of the city literally means “valley of flowers” or “flower canyon”. During the tour the ropeway will be optional. Transfer to the airport. (L)
Armenia and Nagorno - Karabakh in 8 days
Day1: Pick up from the airport and transfer to the hotel. City tour in Yerevan, during which you’ll get acquainted with the capital of Armenia. If wanted, museums can be included into the programme. (L) Day2: Breakfast at the hotel. Tour to one of the three holy places in Armenia, Khor Virap monastery, to Areni, a village in the Vayots Dzor province of Armenia best known for its wine production, Noravank, 13th-century Armenian monastery. Overnight in Jermuk. (L) Day3: Breakfast at the hotel. Tour in spa city Jermuk. Then comes Khndzoresk, famous for the 160-meter long swinging bridge and caves. You'll visit the Armenian Stonehenge - Karahunj. Tour to Tatev, 9th-century Armenian Apostolic monastery. The monastic complex stands on the edge of a deep gorge of the Vorotan River. To get to the monastery we'll take the cable car Wings of Tatev, that holds the record for longest non-stop double track cable car. Overnight in Goris. (D) Day4: Breakfast at the hotel. Tour to Nagorno-Karabakh, to Shoushi which has religious and strategic importance, housing the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral, the church of Kanach Zham, Shoushi fortress, Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, etc., Stepanakert, the capital and the largest city of the Nagorno-Karabakh. Overnight in Stepanakert. (D) Day5: Breakfast at the hotel. Tour to 13th - century monastery Gandzasar, Dadivank monastery. Overnight in Sevan. (D) Day6: Breakfast at the hotel. Tour to Lake Sevan and Sevanavank the monastic complex located on the peninsula. Tour to spa city Dilijan usually called Armenian Switzerland or Little Switzerland by the locals. Overnight in Yerevan. (L) Day7: Breakfast at the hotel. Tour to the only pagan temple left in Armenia – Garni. Nowadays the ruins of the royal palace and the bathroom with a stunning mosaic work can be found near the temple. Tour to Geghard monastery, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Overnight in Yerevan. (L) Day8: Breakfast at the hotel. Tour to Etchmiadzin, one of the three saint places in Armenia. We will also visit St. Gayane and St. Hripsime churches, Zvartnots Cathedral. Cathedral and Churches of Etchmiadzin and the Archaeological Site of Zvartnots are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Transfer to the airport. (L)
11-Day Armenia Photography Tour
DAY1 Pick up from the airport and transfer to the hotel. Walking tour in Yerevan, during which you’ll get acquainted with the capital of Armenia. Overnight in Yerevan. (L) DAY2 Breakfast at the hotel. Tour to the only pagan temple left in Armenia – Garni, Garni gorge, to the “Symphony of the Stones”, Geghard monastery which are listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Overnight in Yerevan. (L) DAY3 Breakfast at the hotel. Tour to Khor Virap monastery, Areni vinery, Noravank monastery surrounded by the gorge known for its tall, brick-red cliffs. Overnight in Goris (L) DAY4 Breakfast at the hotel. Tour to Tatev monastic complex to get to which we'll take the cable car Wings of Tatev. Tour to Shaki waterfall, Khndzoresk, famous for its canyon with picturesque rock formations, ancient cave settlement and the 160-meter long swinging bridge. Overnight in Goris. (D) DAY5 Breakfast at the hotel. Tour to Selim caravanserai, Lake Sevan, Sevanavank monastic complex located on the peninsula, which was an island until the mid-20th century. Overnight in Sevan/Dilijan. (D) DAY6 Breakfast at the hotel. Tour to Old Dilijan spa city usually called Armenian Switzerland or Little Switzerland, Odzun monastery. Overnight in Alaverdi. (D) DAY7 Breakfast at the hotel. Tour to Haghpat monastery, Gyumri, walking sightseeing in the second largest city in Armenia. Tour to Marmashen a 10th-century Armenian monastic complex. Overnight in Gyumri (L) DAY8 Breakfast at the hotel. Tour to Talin, a seventh-century Armenian cathedral, Amberd, a 7th-century fortress located on the slopes of Mount Aragats. Overnight in Yerevan (D) DAY9 Breakfast at the hotel. Tour to Etchmiadzin, one of the three saint places in Armenia, the center of Armenian Apostolic church, St. Gayane and St. Hripsime churches and the archaeological remains at Zvartnots which are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. (L) DAY10 Breakfast at the hotel. Check-out, transfer to the airport.
Noravank, Karahunj, and Tatev with Cable Car from Yerevan
Start your tour with pickup from your central hotel in Yerevan or at a central meeting point at 9am. Then, travel by comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle into the southern regions of Armenia. After passing along a narrow road between rock walls carved with hundreds of caves, arrive at your first stop: Noravank Monastery. Tucked in a quiet valley and built to harmonize beautifully with its backdrop of craggy mountains, this stunning building boasts wonderful architecture and ornate embellishments, making it one of the best examples of Armenian 13th-century architecture. Noravank consists of three churches: St. Karapet, St. Grigory the Illuminator, and the 2-story St. Astvatsatsin (Holy Mother of God), the latter noteworthy for its impressive sculptural work. Your next stop is the Tatev Monastery, once the wealthiest medieval monastery in Armenia. Aside from serving as a religious and educational center, this spectacularly situated complex was an important strategic stronghold for the medieval Syunik kingdom and impregnable for being located on a high basalt plateau above the Vorotan River Gorge. In times of danger, residents of the monastery used secret tunnels and passageways that led to the canyon below to maintain links with the outside world. Next up, ride the ‘Wings of Tatev’, a 3.5-mile (5.7-kilometer) cableway high over the river gorge and lushly forested hills. Built in 11 months, the cableway is the world’s longest without stops and supported by three towers between two terminals: one overlooking the village of Halidzor and the second near the monastery, on the road to Tatev village. Two cabins operate at once, traveling in opposite directions, and the journey serves up spectacular views. Break for a tasty lunch (own expense) at a restaurant near the cableway, having chosen your preferred meal from a menu of four options beforehand. Your last stop is Karahunj, a prehistoric archaeological site known to be one of the world’s oldest observatories. Believed to be around 7,500 years old, this ancient monument consists of 220 stones, some carved with mysterious figures and bored with holes that were used for astrological observations. Petroglyphs (rock carvings) and paintings discovered in the nearby mountains are believed to add further proof that early local peoples were well aware of astrology. After your visit to Karahunj, return to Yerevan where your tour finishes at the original central meeting point.