A monster trout sculpture at the entrance to town announces the de facto fly-fishing capital of Tierra del Fuego, with world-class blue-ribbon angling for colossal sea-run trout. But nonfishers will likely blow through windswept Río Grande and hop a bus to Ushuaia, 230km southwest.

As wool baron José Menéndez’ sheep stations developed, Río Grande grew as a makeshift service town. In 1893 the Salesian order, under the guidance of Monseñor Fagnano, set up a mission in an unsuccessful attempt to shelter the Selk’nam from the growing infringement. As a petroleum service center, the town has an industrial feel: even the public artworks look like giant, grim Tinkertoys. Geared at business travelers, Río Grande is pricey for visitors. Duty-free status, meant to foster development, has brought in electronics manufacturing plants and wholesale appliance stores. During the Falklands War the military played an important role here; memorials pay tribute to fallen soldiers.

