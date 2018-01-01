Welcome to Zapala

Zapala takes its name from an adaptation of the Mapuche word chapadla (dead swamp). So it got off to a bad start, image-wise, and not much has changed. This busy little town is only of interest to visitors as the gateway to nearby Parque Nacional Laguna Blanca, or as a place to take advantage of the town’s bus connections for the rarely visited northern reaches of the Lake District, or to take a breather before driving on to Neuquén or Chos Malal.