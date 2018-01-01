Welcome to Villa Pehuenia
Villa Pehuenia is an idyllic little lakeside village situated on the shores of Lago Aluminé, 102km north of Junín de los Andes (via RP 23 and Aluminé) and 120km west of Zapala (via RP 13). There are several Mapuche communities nearby, including Puel, located between Lago Aluminé and Lago Moquehue. The main attractions here are hiking in summer and skiing in winter, and it's part of the Circuito Pehuenia, a gorgeous scenic loop drive along a good gravel road.
The village lies at the heart of the Pehuen region, named of course after the pehuén (araucaria) trees that are so marvelously present.